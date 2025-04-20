The Best Chicken Parmesan Sandwich In Every State
When it comes to the world of hot subway sandwiches, hoagies, and heroes, there are few fillings more satisfying than rich and crispy chicken Parmesan. Between layers of thin crispy fried chicken cutlets, sweet and tangy sauce, liberal helpings of Italian cheese, and crispy, toasty bread, it's hard to go wrong.
There are countless iconic chicken parm sandwiches across the country — some are a masterclass in Italian-American tradition, with decades-old family recipes and scratch-made ingredients; others lean more into the experimental realm, with splashes of inventive aiolis and funky sourdough loaves instead of the quintessential Italian sandwich loaf.
Whether you're a fan of the classics or curious about modern riffs, there are plenty of chicken Parmesan sandwiches to taste across the United States — but if you're looking for somewhere to start, you've come to the right place. Keep reading for a look at some of the best chicken Parmesan sandwiches in every state.
Alabama: Roma Cafe in Mobile
In Mobile, Alabama, Roma Cafe keeps things classic. Its chicken Parmesan sub starts with a crusty bread roll starts with lightly breaded chicken breast, a ladle of Roma's "signature" marinara sauce, a slice of gooey provolone, and a sprinkle of Parmesan. The whole sandwich gets baked until golden brown, garnished with ribbons of basil, and served with a side of battered French fries.
Roma Cafe
(251) 341-7217
7134 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Alaska: Saverio's Pizzeria in Anchorage
If you have a hankering for a chicken Parmesan sandwich in Alaska, head to Anchorage to get it in panini form. One of Saverio's Pizzeria's most-loved menu items is its chicken Parmigiana sandwich. It features breaded chicken breast, provolone, Parmesan, and marinara sauce pressed between two slices of thin and crispy bread, sprinkled with Italian seasonings.
(907) 433-0002
530 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Nate's Italian Kitchen in Tuscon
Nate's Italian Kitchen makes its chicken Parmigiana sandwich for the sauce aficionado. This Tuscon-based Italian restaurant might serve its take with "light marinara," but you won't have a dry bite — thanks to the side of extra for-dipping red sauce that comes with every sandwich order. Also featured on the Nate's sandwich is not Parmesan cheese, but mozzarella, stuffed inside a well-toasted hoagie roll.
(520) 339-4099
7074 East Golf Links Rd, Tucson, Arizona 85730
Arkansas: Geraldi's in Fayetville
When it comes it its chicken Parmesan sandwich, Fayetville's Geraldi's is another member of team mozzarella. Instead of cutlets, you can expect a thicker breaded chicken patty topped with deep red marinara and plenty of shredded cheese. While you're there, try out some of the restaurant's other offerings, like pizzas and pastas topped with mild or spicy Alfredo sauce, or Geraldi's "signature" garlic bread.
(479) 575-0556
20 S University Ave, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
California: Ggiata Delicatessen, multiple locations
This family-owned, quintessentially Italian deli chain is a must-visit for any West Coast chicken Parmesan fan. It's perhaps best known for its "Spicy P" sandwich, which boasts thin chicken cutlets, creamy and spicy vodka sauce (there's a reason why vodka and tomatoes make the perfect sauce pairing), basil in both fresh and pesto form, fresh mozzarella, and a shower of grated pecorino — piled high on a "charred" seeded baguette. If you're more of a traditionalist, it also has an original chicken Parmesan sandwich, which swaps vodka sauce for pomodoro.
(323) 798-5713
Multiple locations
Colorado: Lou's Italian Specialties in Denver
Step into the red-walled Lou's Italian Specialties, and you might be overwhelmed by the deli's extensive menu — but the chicken Parmesan sandwich is always a promising place to start. You might not be able to eat the toasted sandwich gracefully since it features chopped chicken cutlet pieces topped in "Lou's marinara" sauce, but the copious amounts of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses will make you forget all about decorum.
(720) 287-3642
3357 N Downing St, Denver, Colorado 80205
Connecticut: Wethersfield Pizza House in Wethersfield
Wethersfield Pizza House is this list's first foray into the stacked chicken cutlet genre of chicken Parmesan sandwiches with a pile of paper-thin slices smothered in tomato sauce and blanketed in cheese. This grinder also features golden-brown Italian bread, which adds both fluffiness and crunch to the filling sandwich. Good luck finishing it in one sitting!
Wethersfield Pizza House
955 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, Connecticut 06109
(860) 529-2112
Delaware: DiMeo's Pizza in Wilmington
While this Wilmington pizzeria might be best known for its Margherita pie and French fries, the chicken Parmigiana sandwich is an unsung hero on its menu. DiMeo's rendition comes on a hoagie roll filled with chicken cutlets marinara sauce, and both gooey and grated Parmesan cheese. DiMeo's sandwiches are also heavily customizable, so you can dress this classic up with toppings like ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, or even eggplant.
(302) 655-1427
831 N Market St, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
District of Columbia: Bub and Pop's
Chef Jon Taub has been turning out Italian-style hoagie sandwiches, inspired by the recipes of his grandparents, since 2013. The chicken Parmesan sandwich with marinara, provolone dulce, pesto, and pecorino is a can't-miss, especially with its filling of crispy chicken tenders and house-made sesame and polenta roll. There are no substitutions allowed, but trust us — you won't want any.
(202) 457-1111
1815 M St NW, Washington, District of Columbia, 20036
Florida: Pummarola, multiple locations
Wherever you are on Florida's Southeast Coast, there's sure to be a Pummarola in sight. This Neapolitan chain slings specialty pies with tangy tomato sauce and charred, chewy crust, but few people know that they also sell pressed Panuozzo sandwiches with the same ingredients. The Pummarola chicken Parmesan Panuozzo comes Milanese-style with well-seasoned chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, and the same bright sauce that put it on the map. Kick things up a notch and add on truffle oil.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Hoboken Café in Marietta
This old-fashioned Marietta Italian restaurant is home to one of the sauciest chicken Parmesan sandwiches on this list. On its own, this toasty bite comes with chicken cutlets, tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of Romano cheese — but many guests opt for the add-on mozzarella or provolone cheeses for another extra-satisfying factor. Whatever your style, you can expect your sandwich on a crusty, split-top baguette.
(678) 909-3375
688 Whitlock Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, Georgia 30064
Hawai'i: Catania Ristorante Italiano, multiple locations
Given Hawai'i's delicious, and deeply culturally significant regional cuisine, a chicken Parmesan sandwich might not be the first thing on a local or visiting diner's list — but, if you're hit with a craving, head to Honolulu or Aiea for Catania's version. This sandwich features breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted Italian baguette.
Multiple locations
Idaho: ROMiÓ's Greek and Italian Kitchen in Boise
In Boise, Idaho, ROMiÓ's makes a controversial choice with its chicken Parmesan sandwich by using grilled chicken breast strips instead of the traditional fried chicken cutlets. The 8-inch baked sandwich comes with marinara, Parmesan, and melted mozzarella cheese, as well as your choice of house-fried chips, fries, or a salad.
ROMiÓ's Greek and Italian Kitchen
(208) 658-1550
8125 W Fairview Ave, Boise, Idaho 83704
Illinois: D'Amato's Bakery and Subs in Chicago
The chicken Parmesan sandwich competition in Chicago might be steep, but D'Amato's edges out its competitors with its two Instagram-famous chicken Parmesan sub sandwiches: the classic, and the signature "Vodka Chicken Parm." Both of these subs come oozing with the sauce of your choice, as well as plenty of cheese and fried chicken cutlets on a pillowy Italian loaf.
(312) 733-5456
1124 W Grand Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60642
Indiana: Square Roots in Crown Point
A standout of this Crown Point gastropub's chicken Parmesan sandwich is its bread: a tomato focaccia bun, which serves as a natural complement for the fried chicken, marinara, and Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Other Italian specialties on the Square Roots menu include Caesar salad, bruschetta with mascarpone cheese, and a build-your-own pizza section.
(219) 310-8322
108 North Main Street, Crown Point, Indiana 46307
Iowa: Monica's in Coralville
At this Coralville Italian-American restaurant, the chicken Parmesan sandwich features Panko-breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche-style bun. If the sandwich isn't enough food for you, worry not — your order will also come with your choice of side dish, including spaghetti Alfredo, onion rings, Creole rice, sour-cream-and-cream-cheese mashed potatoes, and more.
(319) 338-7400
303 2nd St, Coralville, Iowa 52241
Kansas: Angelo's Italian Restaurant in Wichita
Angelo's began in the 1950s as an at-home pizza operation out of the founders' Connecticut home. Today, it's located in Wichita, where it serves one of the best chicken Parmesan sandwiches in Kansas. One of the defining characteristics of the Angelo's sub is the meat sauce that's ladled over each cut of breaded chicken breast — and, if that doesn't seal the deal, the sandwich also comes with Romano cheese, fluffy bread, and Italian potato wedges.
(316) 364-7913
5900 East Central Ave Suite 100, Wichita, Kansas 67208
Kentucky: The POST in Louisville
This modern Italian restaurant is home to another grilled chicken Parmesan sub sandwich. The 10-inch ciabatta-style roll comes with marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, and a side of chips. You'll inevitably lose morsels of chopped chicken to a placemat or floor as you scarf it down, but the oodles of melty, shredded cheese help hold the sandwich together. Enjoy it with a side of pesto or cheese bread, or alongside an Italian salad with cured meats, artichoke, and banana peppers.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Francolini's in New Orleans
If you want one of Francolini's New-Jersey-Style Italian sandwiches, you'll have head to NOLA on Thursdays through Mondays only. If you do secure one of these coveted chicken Parmesan sandwiches, though, you'll be duly rewarded with a massive stack of chicken cutlets, homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, grated Parmesan, and basil on a seeded Italian roll.
3987 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
Maine: The Big Top Deli in Brunswick
Nestled in idyllic Brunswick, Maine, this family-owned sandwich has a secret: its chicken Parmesan sandwich, which comes with breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a luscious garlic-buttered sub roll. Sandwiches are made fresh in front of you, and you can feast while taking in the sights of Brunswick's central Maine Street.
(207) 721-8900
70 Maine St, Brunswick, Maine 04011
Maryland: Di Pasquale's Italian Market in Baltimore
With four locations across Baltimore, it's easy to get your hands on one of Di Pasquale's memorable chicken Parmesan sandwiches. This Italian market's classic take includes two thick chicken cutlets, tomato sauce, and a layer of melted cheese. Other must-try Italian subs on the Di Pasquale's menu: house-made porchetta, muffuletta, and the signature "The Real Italian," piled high with cold cuts.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Monica's Mercato and Salumeria in Boston
There's a reason why Monica's often has lines out its door — its selection of Italian provisions and prepared eats is hard to rival in the greater Boston area. If you're in the North End, treat yourself to a classic, and ever-popular, chicken "Parmagiana" sandwich, which features a chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese.
Monica's Mercato and Salumeria
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, Massachusetts 02113
Michigan: Rocco's Italian Deli in Detroit
This beloved Detroit eatery keeps its menu succinct — and that's a part of its beauty. Featured front-and-center is "The Breast Chicken Parm" sandwich, with a well-seasoned and deep golden chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and grated Parmesan on a crusty roll. You'll be savoring a specialty named after Italian chef Gaetano "Guy" Rocco, the namesake of and inspiration for Rocco's.
(313) 315-3033
3627 Cass Ave, Detroit, Michigan 48201
Minnesota: Pizza Novara in Bloomington
At Bloomington's Pizza Novara, chicken cutlets are coated with fresh herbs and panko breadcrumbs, topped with homemade red sauce, and baked with mozzarella and provolone cheeses before they're sandwiched in hoagie rolls. To round off the meal, you'll get a side of kettle-cooked potato chips, as well as an extra cup of red sauce. Dipping is strongly encouraged!
(952) 206-7000
8170 26th Ave S, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Mississippi: The Luv Shak in Oxford
Located in Oxford, Mississippi, The Luv Shak keeps a low profile — but that's no excuse to skip its New-York-style bagels and sandwiches. At The Luv Shak, Thursdays can only mean one thing: chicken Parmesan sandwiches loaded with thick-cut chicken cutlets, generous dollops of marinara sauce, and a side of linguine.
(662) 832-3929
2625 West Oxford Loop Ste F, Oxford, Mississippi 38655
Missouri: Liliana's Italian Kitchen, multiple locations
If the thought of a sandwich made with cheesy garlic bread makes you emotional, look no further than this Italian restaurant with two locations in Missouri. Liliana's combines classic Italian-American garlic bread with the heartiness of a seeded Italian roll to make the ultimate chicken Parmesan sandwich. Plus, if you dine in, you'll get the sub served to you on one of the restaurant's charming floral "Grandma plates."
Multiple locations
Montana: The Kitchen at The Wild Hare in Great Falls
If you're lucky, this Wild Hare restaurant spinoff in Great Falls will have its chicken Parmesan sandwich on special. The rarity comes piled high with a giant piece of crispy chicken, pomodoro sauce (which is notably different from marinara sauce), pesto, and provolone and parmesan cheeses on toasted Italian bread. While the exact toppings may change depending on the day of the special, you can always count on a satiating bite.
(406) 770-0784
518 Central Ave, Great Falls, Montana 59401
Nebraska: Jams, multiple locations
At this modern American restaurant, you'll find a "Parmesan Chicken" sandwich with some unique accoutrements — including tomato-basil sauce, bacon, tomato, spinach, red onion, and basil aioli, along with traditional Parmesan cheese. If you're in the mood for a few twists on the classic recipe served on slices of grilled ciabatta bread, Jams might be your new favorite spot for a chicken Parmesan sandwich.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Stallone's in Las Vegas
Both locations of this Las Vegas slice shop offer a variety of "Super Heroes," or riffs on the original chicken Parmesan sandwich. Keep things traditional with a regular chicken Parmigiana or an "Ace's Special" with vodka sauce, or go more avant-garde with the "Queens" sandwich featuring fried eggplant and a balsamic glaze. If you have less of an appetite, try a garlic knot slider, sliced and stuffed with chicken Parmesan.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: The Red Blazer in Concord
For a pub-style rendition of the chicken Parmesan sandwich, head to Concord's The Red Blazer. This restaurant is known for its handmade chicken tenders, which brings extra street cred to its chicken Parmesan sandwich — they come loaded house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese on a garlic-buttered ciabatta roll. It might be an Italian-American dish, but you'll still get it with a side of French fries and a pickle spear.
(603) 224-4101
72 Manchester Street, Concord, New Hampshire 03301
New Jersey: Veloce Specialty Sandwiches in Jersey City
The bar for chicken Parmesan in New Jersey is high — and, arguably, few do it better than Veloce in Jersey City. If you're craving a chicken Parmesan sandwich, you have a tough choice to make: classic with marinara sauce, spicy with pepperoni and red pepper flakes, or vodka sauce with prosciutto. Each comes with two chicken cutlets, melted mozzarella, and freshly-grated Parmesan cheese.
(201) 267-9555
457 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
New Mexico: M'tucci's, multiple locations
At this Italian mini-chain in New Mexico, the chicken Parmesan sandwich notably comes with sliced tomato and spicy marinara, as well as crispy chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Pick one side to accompany it, like French or truffle fries, warm pasta salad, or homemade horseradish-Dijon-mustard chips. Stick around for dessert and try an elevated "Twinkie" with chocolate mousse filling, caramel, and candied pecans.
Multiple locations
New York: Vinny's of Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn
Since 1997, this ubiquitous Brooklyn spot has kept its recipes remarkably consistent — including its chicken Parmigiana sandwich. Expect an exceptionally crispy chicken cutlet, slathered with sweet red sauce and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian roll. Portions are massive, so bring your appetite (or a friend) to help you take it down.
(718) 875-5600
295 Smith St, Brooklyn, New York 11231
North Carolina: Little Mama's in Charlotte
Little Mama's, with two locations in the heart of Charlotte, is a must-visit for lovers of bubbly, brûléed cheese and well-done chicken cutlets. Drop by around lunchtime and try its famous chicken Parmesan as a sandwich with San Marzano tomato sauce and a thin blanket of cheese. Come for the sub, and stay for the selection of house-made fior di latte mozzarella.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Nardello's Pizza in Bismarck
In Bismarck, North Dakota, this Italian sub shop's chicken Parmesan has a slightly different order of operations — first, slices of provolone cheese get baked until melted onto a hoagie roll; then, the slices get topped with two fried chicken breasts and finished with house-made tomato sauce. The result is a sandwich that has all of the classic elements but leads with sauce.
(701) 751-2320
1001 West Interstate Avenue Suite 112, Bismarck, North Dakota 58503
Ohio: Gentile's Bakery in Cleveland
In a city quite literally named after Parma, Italy, the competition for the best chicken Parmesan sandwich is lively. Gentile's takes the title for its version, which comes with a breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, and Parmesan and provolone cheeses. To even further increase the appeal, Gentile's subs come on the bakery's homemade Italian sandwich bread.
(216) 351 – 1161
5626 Broadview Rd, Parma, Ohio
Oklahoma: Falcone's Pizzeria multiple locations
This Oklahoma Italian chain offers another unconventional topping order for its chicken Parmesan sandwich: first, chicken cutlet strips; next, a generous layer of melted cheese; and last, a spoonful of red sauce. The entire sandwich is cradled in a well-toasted hero roll and come with a side of tater tots or a house salad. Finish off your meal with a dazzling selection of cakes, including rum bundt and turtle cheesecake.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Sit Tite in Portland
At Sit Tite, you can expect a chicken Parmesan sandwich that's as vibrant and charming as its home city of Portland, Oregon. Thin layers of chicken cutlet meet red sauce, fresh basil leaves, and melted Asiago fonduta between a split and toasted semolina roll (a rarer find, but one of the best breads for Italian sandwiches). In the spirit of extra fanfare, the sandwich also comes with a shower of grated Asiago.
6214 N Interstate Ave, Portland, Oregon, 97217
Pennsylvania: Liberty Kitchen in Philadelphia
While Liberty Kitchen's "Kale Caesar Cutlet" has been the subject of plenty of social media buzz in recent years, the Philadelphia sandwich shop's chicken Parmesan sandwich is also worth some applause. A seeded Italian sandwich roll is loaded up with a hefty portion of chicken cutlets, red sauce, provolone, basil nut-free pesto, and a wild card: garlic mayonnaise. Up the Italian-American ante with add-on pickled long hot peppers.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Pauly Penta's Gourmet Italian Deli in North Providence
In North Providence, Rhode Island, Pauly Penta's is turning out sheets of baked chicken Parmigiano for the restaurant's hot sandwiches. Expect thick cutlets topped with ladles of tomato sauce, strips of fresh basil, a thick layer of shredded cheese to lock in all of those flavors.
Pauly Penta's Gourmet Italian Deli
(401) 722-3222
1290 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, Rhode Island 02904
South Carolina: Enzo's Italian Specialties in Columbia
South Carolina's capital city is home to one of the most authentically East Cost chicken Parmesan sandwiches in the South — thanks to owner and New York transplant Joe Cardinale, who imports ingredients from New York every three months. His chicken Parmesan sandwich features a stack of chicken cutlets, marinara sauce, stretchy fresh mozzarella, and grated pecorino Romano.
600 Heyward St, Columbia, South Carolina 29201
South Dakota: Pizza Cheeks in Sioux Falls
All around Sioux Falls, find Pizza Cheeks locations serving a semi-classic take on a chicken Parmesan sub sandwich — with fried chicken, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and basil aioli on a sesame-seeded Italian roll. A shareable "plate" version is also available as an appetizer. Whatever choice you make, just be sure to sweeten the deal with a house-made tiramisu brownie for the ultimate dessert.
(605) 271-0974
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Little Hats Italian Market in Nashville
Little Hats's chicken Parmesan sandwich melds the traditional with the unexpected, with a filling of breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, salsa verde, and parsley. The entire, saucy ensemble is sandwiched between slices of warm and fluffy Italian bread — and sprinkled with extra cheese for good measure.
(615) 281-3332
1120 4th Ave N, Nashville, Tennessee 37208
Texas: Home Slice Pizza, multiple locations
Home Slice Pizza has taken over Texas with its chicken Parmesan sub sandwiches, which come on house-made rolls and are filled with marinara sauce and three kinds of cheeses (provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan). For an upcharge, kick your sandwich — and the spice factor — up a notch with hot and sweet cherry peppers, or pair with a ginger, black cherry, or root beer craft soda.
Multiple locations
Silverside Deli in Salt Lake City
When this Salt Lake City sandwich shop puts its chicken Parmigiano sandwich on special, it's one of the luckiest months of the year. This inventive sub comes with crispy, Panko-crusted chicken thighs, homemade vodka sauce (a delicate art, especially because the sauce's boiling point matters), melted provolone, cherry pepper relish, honey balsamic glaze, fresh Italian herbs, and the mic drop: 36-month-aged Parmesan cheese.
(801) 935-4141
2121 S Mcclelland St, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106
Vermont: Vespa's Pizza in Essex Junction
Vespa's house-made rolls are the perfect canvas for its chicken Parmesan sandwich filling, which features a simple-but-winning combination of chicken cutlets, marinara and provolone cheese. Get a side of Vespa's signature marinara sauce for dipping, and make sure to take a few homemade desserts — like cannolis, zeppoles, and ricotta sugar cookies — to go.
(802) 878-6060
99 Pearl St., Essex Junction, Vermont 05452
Virginia: Ray's NY Pizza in Virginia Beach
For New-York-style Italian fare just 15 minutes away from Chesapeake Beach, check out Ray's — and don't miss its chicken Parmigiana hot sub. The sandwich does not skimp on the melted cheese, and it comes on a toasted roll and sprinkled with Italian seasonings. Plus, it's a perfect complement to the shop's battered French fries.
(757) 490-0060
442 Newtown Rd, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Washington: Von's 1000Spirits, multiple locations
Whether you visit the Seattle or Woodinville Von's location, you'll immediately be curious about the restaurant's chicken Parmesan sandwich, which comes on a focaccia-style sourdough. However, the bread isn't the only part of this sandwich that makes waves — whole-milk mozzarella, Calabrian aioli, pesto, red onions, and a gin-infused tomato dipping sauce are also some of this distillery's creative culinary curve balls.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: The Dish Cafe in Daniels
At The Dish Cafe's original location in Daniels, West Virginia, you'll find chicken Parmesan on a house-baked ciabatta roll. This version features Panko-crusted chicken, homemade marinara, and melted provolone cheese — and it can also be ordered as a pasta dish with Parmesan cream sauce. Whatever choice you make, just be sure to dip your leftover sauce in The Dish's well-seasoned breadsticks.
(304) 763-2366
1466 Ritter Dr, Daniels, West Virginia 25832
Wisconsin: Egg and Flour Pasta Bar in Milwaukee
While this Milwaukee eatery is named after its fresh, house-made pasta dishes, its chicken Parmesan sandwich is also worth an order. You can expect golden and crispy chicken cutlets with a spoonful of tomato sauce, basil leaves, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on a crusty Italian roll.
(414) 885-0204
2273 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Wyoming: Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana in Casper
When it comes to the chicken Parmesan sandwich, this Neapolitan pizzeria and sandwich shop in Casper, Wyoming, knows better than to reinvent the wheel. Its classic recipe shines with a crispy chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and chopped fresh basil. Sandwiches also come with house-made potato chips — perfect for stuffing in your sandwich if you're looking to liven it up and give it some extra crunch.
(307) 337-2444
430 South Ash St, Casper, Wyoming
What makes a good chicken Parmesan sandwich?
There's certainly no shortage of crispy and saucy chicken Parmesan sandwiches across the United States, which is why methodology and approach is important when selecting the best one in every state. The selection process for this article included taste testing, online research, outreach in local social media communities, and sourcing from trusted contacts in the restaurant and food media industries, with the goal of finding the best-tasting, most consistent, and most popular sandwiches in the country.