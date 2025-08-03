15 Best Tips For Saving Money On Food In Las Vegas
So you've found yourself deep in the Nevada desert, the place where humming neon signs glow, and the sand turns to gold. Maybe you're in town for a work conference, a show, or — let's be real — to win, and win big. Well, win or lose, a gambler's gotta eat. The problem is, the cost of food in Las Vegas is pretty much at red-alert levels on the tourist trap scale.
Restaurant prices (as in any food-away-from-home) are up almost 4% nationwide just over the past year, far outpacing the average for all food categories. In Vegas, that burden hits even harder: menu prices have rocketed up a staggering 27% since early 2020, and a cynical voice might ask if it's really going to get better any time soon.
Fear not though — there are plenty of clever ways to eat and drink well, without bleeding all your chips away. Whether you're a budget-wary visitor or just trying to save your bankroll for the tables, here are 15 proven ways to save money on food whilst still savoring everything the City of Sin has to offer.
Venture off The Strip
If you're staying at one of the many lavish resorts and casinos on the Strip, you'll quickly realize how much you're paying for not just the food, but for branding, the surroundings, and really the pure convenience factor. A simple coffee and a sandwich can easily run you upwards of $30 at a hotel café. While there will certainly be some hidden gems sprinkled here and there on the Strip, your wallet will be grateful for getting out of tourist town and venturing just a few blocks away.
Tucked between the Strip and Downtown sits the Arts District – a walkable, colorful pocket of Las Vegas, where you'll find not just galleries, art spaces, and boutique stores, but some excellent options for food without the bloated price tags the Strip is so famous for. Boasting approximately 18 blocks in size, you'll find all sorts of cafes, breweries, diners, and family-run restaurants with plenty of personality.
We'll touch on Chinatown later in our list, but rest assured, this city's best food is definitely not just confined to the glittering casinos and resorts. Step off the main drag, and you'll find your dollars and appetite can go a lot further than you think.
Take advantage of happy hour deals
Happy hour is pretty much a universal tradition these days, and you can certainly bet — hopefully not your bottom dollar — that you'll find some cracking deals all over Las Vegas. Time your breaks right and you can be imbibing on cocktails and munching on bites without burning through too much cash.
Across the Strip and beyond, you can find deals in your typical happy hour window, often between 3 p.m and 6 p.m, with some late-night specials available as well. At Ester's Kitchen in the Arts District, you can snag $10 spritzes and $2 off appetizers. Fancy a margarita and Latin-inspired food? Head over to Chica at The Venetian where you can get $8 margs and small plates for under $10. If you want to indulge in a more elevated style, check out Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres (in The Sahara), where they serve foie gras cotton candy and wagyu sliders – all for happy hour prices. Whether you're pre-gaming for a show or winding down after a day of sightseeing, happy hour is a solid ace in the hole for eating well and spending smart.
Use player comps if you're gambling
Before getting stuck into your night of escapades, the smartest thing you can do for yourself is to sign up for a Player's Club card – often called a loyalty card – at whichever casino you're staying or playing at. It's free, quick to set up, and if you're planning to gamble even modestly, it's well worth your while.
These cards track your activity on the casino floor: what games you play, how long you play for, and how much you wager. As you accumulate points, you'll earn comps – casino rewards that can be redeemed for everything from free meals to show tickets, and free hotel rooms.
Even a casual player can rack up enough comps for a free dinner, buffet credit, or discounted dining, especially if you stay loyal to one casino group. Plan on casino-hopping? Your best bet is to sign up for both Caesars Rewards and MGM Rewards, as most properties on the Strip fall under one of those two umbrellas. With how oddly time passes in a casino, those comps will stack up a lot faster than you think.
Find a nearby drugstore and stock up on essentials
One of the more frustrating expenses in Vegas is paying hotel prices for basics like water and snacks. Yes, you can always snag one of those miniature bottles of water from a cocktail waitress while gambling — but you have to actively be playing, and it's likely not enough to keep you hydrated in that unforgiving Nevada heat.
If you're trying to save money, avoid the minibar at all costs, and keep a wide berth from the casino gift shop. Instead, find a nearby CVS, Walgreens, or Rite Aid, and stock up on essentials: water, coffee, wine, mixers, and a plethora of snacks while you're at it.
While prices will still be a little higher than your average drugstore, they'll be a fraction of what you'd pay inside the hotel. One quick supply run at the beginning of your trip can save you a surprising amount, not to mention keeping you energized between meals, and staving off any late-night cravings. Your best bet for water? Bring a reusable bottle and fill up whenever you can. Casinos don't exactly make refill stations easy to find, being that they would much rather you spend the $8 on a bottle of Fiji. Chances are the hotel gym will have one, or try your luck with a friendly bartender — they might do you a solid and top you off.
Using food apps to score deals and save money
If you're even just a little app-savvy, you can score some surprisingly solid food deals in Vegas. Apps like Yelp and OpenTable will occasionally unlock special discounts, promotions, or limited-time offers at participating restaurants.
Delivery apps like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub also offer savings — especially if you're ordering from restaurants off the Strip, where prices are considerably lower. Evade the massive resort markups, and eat well in the comfort of your hotel room without the after-shock of a hefty room service bill.
Even fast food apps like Chick-fil-A or McDonald's will offer rewards-based points and freebies. A few quick prods on your phone can go a long way towards stretching out your food budget — leaving you with more to spend on the fun stuff.
Find a good food court
Food courts aren't just about fast food and dismal slices on paper plates. In fact, some of Vegas' best cheap eats can be found inside modern food halls — these curated spaces are packed with vibrant, chef-driven food stalls and international flavors. You'll get remarkably gratifying meals for just a fraction of what you'd pay at a proper full-service restaurant.
Two standout examples worth checking out are Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan, and Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World. Both serve up a mix of imaginative cuisine with a fast and convenient dining experience. Think gourmet burgers, dumplings, Filipino BBQ, and Nashville hot chicken – all in an open, relaxed, no-reservations-required setting.
Whether you're filling up before a poker tournament or grabbing a well-earned late-night nibble, these food halls have an excellent flavor-to-cost ratio, allowing you to get a taste of some of the city's most delicious fares whilst still remaining budget-friendly.
Explore Spring Mountain Road — Vegas' Chinatown
Every city worth its salt has a Chinatown – but Vegas' take has to be one of the most underrated in the nation. Just a few clicks west of the Strip along Spring Mountain Road, you'll find over three miles of incredible bakeries, restaurants, and Asian markets representing a vast array of cultures: Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino, and more.
With prices significantly lower than what you'll find inside hotels, the food is also far more authentic. From late-night dim sum to all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ, Chinatown has something to satisfy every craving — and equally as important, every budget. Need a break from the maddening din and glare of the casinos? There's nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of ramen or pho.
If you're up for a bit of adventure and want to elevate your culinary journey, consider booking a food tour — beneath the spectacle and gaudy glitter of the Strip, you'll uncover some truly mouthwatering hidden gems, the very spots where real Las Vegans eat.
BYOB at Off-Strip spots
We've already established that venturing off the exorbitant Strip can help you save, but you can make your money go even further by finding restaurants that allow you to BYOB. Why spend $18 on a single, measly cocktail when you can supply the libations yourself?
Whether you're hankering for a bold red, a refreshing rosé, or a couple of cans of crisp craft beer, stock up at a handy grocery store and bypass the sky-high bar tab. Most restaurants allow you to bring your own wine, often for a small corkage fee; however, be sure to call ahead and check their policy rather than just showing up with your own favorite vintage.
A full BYOB spot is a smart, thrifty way to enjoy a great meal without blowing your entire budget on booze. It's more relaxed and a more personal dining experience than a fancy restaurant, just don't forget your bottle opener.
Go where the locals go
Las Vegas is one of the most diverse cities in the country, and that includes the people. One of the best money-saving moves you can make? Strike up a conversation with the locals. From friendly bartenders and baristas, to chatty rideshare drivers and blackjack dealers, there is no shortage of down-to-earth residents who are — fingers crossed — open to sharing some of their favorite off-the-radar spots with you.
Like any city, it's the locals who are keen on where to find the best after-hours and hole-in-the-wall treasures, the kind that the hotel concierge won't tell you about. Whether it's a low-key dive bar with an outstanding happy hour or an unobtrusive-yet-delectable taco joint, it is in your best interest to follow the lead of those insider picks. It won't only save you some money, but it'll be sure to kick your Vegas food experience into overdrive. As the saying goes – if you know, you know.
Hit up a grocery store
If your hotel room has a fridge — or better yet, a kitchenette — a quick grocery store run can be one of the savviest money-saving moves you can make in Vegas. Skip the 300% minibar markup and head to a nearby Albertsons, Smith's, or Trader Joe's to stock up on snacks, drinks, and actual meals at real-world prices.
Having your own food on hand helps you resist the overly convenient (and overpriced) seduction of dining on the Strip for every meal of the day. Whether it's fresh produce, effortless breakfast staples, or a couple of solid microwavable dinners, eating in once or even twice a day can save a ton of money over the course of your trip.
This is an especially smart play if you have any dietary restrictions, prefer healthier options (which usually come at a premium cost no matter where you go), or simply want a bit more control over what and when you eat. Needless to say, with a little more planning, you'll be surprised just how much more you can stretch your budget.
Find huge portions and share
If you're not in Vegas as a lone wolf, you can find that splitting meals with friends or a partner is an excellent way to lower your dining costs — especially if you share similar tastes. Many restaurants in Vegas, both on and off the Strip, are known for their hefty portion sizes. Link up with a like-minded mate, and go dutch on a few dishes that are large enough where there's no chance anyone is leaving hungry.
Some fan favorites recommended by locals include Los Olivos, known for its hearty Mexican cuisine; Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant, a classic spot that serves up ample-sized breakfast and comfort foods; and Carmine's Italian Restaurant (found in Caesars Forum), famous for its massive, family-style Italian cooking.
Keep a sharp eye out for restaurants that promote themselves as "family-style" or "shareable plates". You'll find that sharing is indeed caring, as it'll not only help save you from overloading your budget, but it's a smart, socially fun way for you to sample a much wider variety of dishes without being excessive.
Be careful with buffets
Buffets are undeniably a classic part of the Sin City experience — unrelenting mountains of food and a hedonistic approach to the all-you-can-eat experience. However, what seems like the perfect opportunity to sample a little bit of everything can swiftly turn into an over-priced disappointment. As tempting as they are, not all buffets that glitter are gold.
It's quite easy — especially if you're a first-timer — to fall into some of the more common traps: paying an extravagant price for food that doesn't deliver on quality, going in hungry with a plan to overeat yourself into a stupor, or visiting at a bad time when both food selection and service may suffer. Unless you're going for just the rare splurge on a top-rated buffet service — the kind you'll find at The Wynn, Bacchanal at Caesars Palace, or The Bellagio – you might end up spending a lot more money where one single, much more satisfying meal elsewhere would have cost you.
While there are certainly some good value offers around, we believe it's smarter and more financially prudent to seek out popular restaurants for deals, or share large portioned meals instead of relying on the buffets to fill you up.
Find cheap late night eats
There's no better place for night owls than Vegas — and thankfully, that applies for food just as much as entertainment. Say you've just wandered out of a casino, wrapped up a show, or perhaps need to soak up a few cocktails before calling it a night — you'll find plenty of delicious late-night eats that are both fulfilling and surprisingly affordable.
Many local joints and diners offer up graveyard specials — limited after-hour menus, often available between midnight and 6 a.m. Favorites include The Brass Fork, Ellis Island, and Blueberry Hill Diner, all dishing out scrumptious options like steak and eggs, burgers, and classic breakfast fare. Coronado Café at South Point is open 24 hours and offers select entrees at graveyard prices between $4.45 and $7.45.
Moral of this story? Some of Vegas' best bang-for-your-buck nosh, doesn't show up until after the chaos and hubbub of the Strip starts to simmer down.
Use social media to score deals
Oftentimes the best deals aren't just listed blatantly on the menu, or posted on a giant billboard, or even printed on a glossy flyer handed to you by a surly guy in a hot dog costume. Thanks to the tech-obsessed world we live in, deals can now commonly be posted straight onto the restaurant's Instagram or TikTok feed. A lot of Vegas restaurants will use social media to announce specials — from weekday discounts, limited-time menus, to flash deals and promo codes. And hey, you can hardly call it doomscrolling if it scores you a free bite.
Before leaving the comfort of your room, go to your social media platform of choice, and scroll through the content of nearby restaurants. Hashtags like #VegasEats, #VegasFood, and #VegasDeals are worth a try, and don't scroll past the comment section, they may hold some helpful tips from savvy locals, dropping wisdom about happy hours or secret menu items.
It just takes a few taps to snatch up a free appetizer, or midweek dinner-for-two deal. If nothing else, it's a quick way to get a little preview of what'll be on your plate before you commit.
Find Vegas food trucks worth tracking down
Ah, the trusty food truck — a literal meal on wheels. While they may not have the glitz and glamor of a steakhouse on the Strip, or the exclusivity and lavish branding of a celebrity chefs' latest venture, they more than make up for it in the ways that matter. Bold flavors, cultural personality, and unmatched prices, Vegas has no shortage of food trucks slinging all sorts of delectable bites — from fried chicken sandwiches and birria tacos to sizzling shawarma and loaded cheese-fries.
The Arts District hosts a thriving cluster of food trucks, especially during the first Friday of each month. Other noteworthy, truck-hunting spots include areas around UNLV and off-Strip casinos, where you'll find more locals than tourists, and better prices to boot.
Locations can shift and rotate pretty frequently, so you'll want to keep tabs on their respective Instagram accounts or follow local Facebook groups like Las Vegas Food Scene to see where the truck you have your eye (and grumbling stomach) on will be posted up. It isn't just a reasonably priced option to eat well, but also a super fun way to feel like you've chanced upon some hidden gem – no reservations required, no gimmicks or tourist trap rip-offs here, just great food.