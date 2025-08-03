15 Best Tips For Saving Money On Food In Las Vegas

So you've found yourself deep in the Nevada desert, the place where humming neon signs glow, and the sand turns to gold. Maybe you're in town for a work conference, a show, or — let's be real — to win, and win big. Well, win or lose, a gambler's gotta eat. The problem is, the cost of food in Las Vegas is pretty much at red-alert levels on the tourist trap scale.

Restaurant prices (as in any food-away-from-home) are up almost 4% nationwide just over the past year, far outpacing the average for all food categories. In Vegas, that burden hits even harder: menu prices have rocketed up a staggering 27% since early 2020, and a cynical voice might ask if it's really going to get better any time soon.

Fear not though — there are plenty of clever ways to eat and drink well, without bleeding all your chips away. Whether you're a budget-wary visitor or just trying to save your bankroll for the tables, here are 15 proven ways to save money on food whilst still savoring everything the City of Sin has to offer.