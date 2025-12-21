8 Papa Johns Items You Should Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews

In theory, pizza should be a money-printing machine for delivery giants like Papa Johns. The joint is a household name, hawking pies that fill our bellies when we don't feel like dirtying the kitchen. However, profits across North-American units have plummeted this year — they are down 3% from the usual turnout, according to Restaurant Business. Leaning into novelty promos, like the Shaq Pizza collab or Papa Dippa (featuring a four-piece sauce flight) would be a good strategy to draw customers back from the fence. However, that's a tall order when many customers are being let down by the menu — again and again.

We wanted to round up the most prominent duds diners should avoid, and Papa Johns has many. Static Media's taste-tested a couple of the following offenders below. Additionally, we decided to expand our findings to the digital sphere. Sure enough, TikTok videos, Reddit threads, and YouTube reels essentially delved into these same issues verbatim. You might consider chain pizza to be a "bargain" meal of sorts and should be let off the hook for atrocious quality, but that isn't the case. Papa Johns specializes in dough, but as you'll see, no offering was off the table for critique.