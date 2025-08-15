Don't Call It Cheese Pizza When You're In NYC, Here's How To Order Like A Local

There are a lot of rules for making it in New York City. Half of them are food related, and half of those apply to pizza. You could say that we've got a lot of doughs and dough-nots. Do not even think about eating your pizza with a knife and fork should you want to run for office some day, for example, and to-go slices must be folded to increase portability. And "cheese?" Never heard of her. Should you wish to order the combination of crust, tomato sauce, and mozzarella, that's just regular, baby.

But to be serious for one moment, what you might have thought of as cheese pizza before your enlightenment is, for all practical purposes, regular. Once you add pepperoni, it becomes a pepperoni pizza. Likewise, mushrooms, sausage, or sweet, divisive pineapple. "Cheese," instead, is pizza's neutral state, which makes it literally regular. Consider, say, a glass of premium New York City tap water: Order it in a restaurant and you know exactly what you're going to get. You have to specify if you want club soda, seltzer, or sparkling water. That plain old cup of H2O, like a pizza topped with only cheese, is the regular upon which all other varieties build.