The Absolute Best Frozen Pizza For Pepperoni Lovers

When you're looking for pizza in the grocery store freezer aisle, all of the options can be overwhelming. With new frozen pizza brands popping up all the time, it's hard to gauge which options are worth purchasing. Luckily, Chowhound's Kyle Grace Trinidad tried and ranked 16 store-bought frozen pizzas to determine which brands are worth the hype. Authentic Motor City Pizza Co., which can be found at large chains including Walmart, Target, and Costco, came out on top.

The motor city is Detroit's nickname, so the pizza company unsurprisingly specializes in Detroit-style pizza, which is square-shaped and has a thick crust. The Double Pepperoni variety is perfect for those who love the classic pizza topping, as it has both sliced and diced pepperoni. In addition to the crispy cured meat, Trinidad praised Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. for its "garlic bread-meets-pizza-crust," calling it the best she's ever tasted.

By comparison, Tombstone's crust had an "uninspired" flavor, California Pizza Kitchen's was too thin to hold all the toppings, DiGiorno's was excessively doughy, and Home Run Inn's had an "odd, beer-like" taste that overpowered the pizza's other flavors. Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. also beat out pies that "became soggy" due to too many toppings (Pep's Drafthaus), had shredded cheese that didn't melt properly (Totino's), or featured sauce that was too sweet (Freschetta).

"It's hard to see how any other pizza in the frozen food aisle can compare," Trinidad wrote. "From the crust to the pepperoni, Motor City Pizza Co. just can't be beat."