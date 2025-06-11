What Is The Shaq Pizza At Papa John's?

Convenience combined with affordability is a major draw for prospective hungry customers, and that's why Papa John's is so beloved: The chain often rivals even local pizzerias for value, especially when you're trying to feed a family or large group of people. However, despite building an empire around fast food pizza, Papa John's has been struggling financially in recent years. As such, the chain has been making some moves in order to make a comeback.

A month ago, Papa John's announced the return of the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, a popular crossover menu item done in collaboration with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. Essentially, this pizza is an extra-large, 16-inch crust with over half a pound of cheese and 60 slices of pepperoni. It's 25% bigger than a regular large pepperoni pizza at Papa John's and it comes at a base price of just $12.99, with customizations available upon request for extra charges. Why is the pizza named after Shaq, you may be wondering? That's simple: He came up with it. The basketball player is actually a franchisee of multiple Papa John's locations.