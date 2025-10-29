The 7 Worst Fast Food Chicken Wings Of All Time, Based On Reviews

Almost everything about chicken wings is tainted with deception. Even chickens probably get annoyed about chicken wings because it's not like they're real wings or anything. How many chickens have you personally observed soaring through the clouds, skirting mountain tops, and slipping the surly bonds of Earth? Any? Chickens can't use those things to fly, so are they actually wings? Also, are boneless wings actually wings? No, they're not. They're basically glorified chicken nuggets. When done right, though, even a glorified chicken nugget can be delicious and satisfying.

Sadly, "right" is an elusive concept when it comes to fast food chicken wings. Pizza places — which have inexplicably almost universally jumped on the "we should sell wings" bandwagon — are also the least likely to sell wings people actually like. To be fair, though, customers are pretty equal-opportunity haters when it comes to fast food chicken wings. Even KFC, which is a literal chicken place, and Wingstop, which is a literal chicken wings place, can't seem to get them right all of the time, maybe even most of the time.

So when you're craving chicken wings, should you gamble on a potentially slimy, undersized, overbreaded fast food wing or just make your wings at home? That's up to you. But based on the culinary history of fast food chicken wings, the only thing consistent about them is how inconsistently bad they are. Here's what customers (with a dash of personal opinion) are calling the worst fast food chicken wings of all time.