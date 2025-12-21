6 Frozen French Toast Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

French toast was a weekend staple in my house growing up. While weekdays were reserved for quick breakfasts I could eat on my way to the bus stop, lazy Sunday French toast was something to look forward to. My family always made ours from scratch, which is why I was initially so puzzled when I saw what came out of the elementary school cafeteria on a breakfast-for-lunch day. What was in the little paper basket on my plastic tray was not the soft, doughy French toast I was used to: It was in stick form and looked (and tasted) nothing like French toast as I knew it.

It was a bit unsettling to think that other kids — both in school and at summer camp — thought that these sticks were "French toast." As I got older, I understood the draw of this very clearly factory-made food. To prepare them, you just need to pop the frozen sticks in the microwave, wait about a minute, and then dip them into your syrup of choice. They're kid-friendly, easy to make, and relatively cheap — just don't call them "French toast."

I revisited these sticks in my adulthood and wanted to see which brand made the best version of them. I bought all the brands I could find from local grocery stores, prepared them according to the package directions, and tasted them sans syrup. Since "resemblance to French toast" was out of the question, I instead ranked them based on their texture, flavor, and appeal to all audiences — not just school-aged children.