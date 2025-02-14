Bobby Flay's Favorite Breakfast Is A Protein-Packed Choice
The clock strikes 8:00 a.m. and your stomach is rumbling. Suddenly, it's time to figure out what to eat for breakfast. But what to do? There are several options. You can go for something quick and reliable like a nostalgic cereal or oatmeal. Or perhaps you want a big breakfast platter with staples like waffles, eggs, bacon, and hash browns. Some people, however, prefer a hot but simple breakfast, like toast and scrambled eggs with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. The options are truly endless. Even celebrity chef Bobby Flay understands the importance of variety despite the simplicity of his breakfast choice.
In an interview with Bon Appétit, Flay said that he typically has Greek yogurt for breakfast, which is thick and offers a unique, tangy taste. The chef explained that he tends to sweeten his Greek yogurt with fresh berries and natural syrup, such as honey or pomegranate molasses.
There is another way Flay incorporates Greek yogurt into his breakfasts: a smoothie. "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie," he shared. The Emmy winner went on to say that he prefers using fresh berries in his recipes rather than frozen berries, although frozen fruit can ensure your smoothies are flavorful rather than watered down. In addition to juicy blueberries, he likes to use blackberries, raspberries, and gooseberries as other fruit options to start the day with a sweet, nutritious breakfast.
Bobby Flay also enjoys a warm breakfast on occasion
While Bobby Flay's go-to breakfast consists of Greek yogurt in some form, sometimes he enjoys a nice, warm breakfast. On those days, the chef told Bon Appétit that he makes "eggs and thick-cut bacon." However, he noted, "I try not to do that very often." In the past, he has also added an Italian twist to the classic breakfast sandwich by making the dish using prosciutto fried in hot oil until crispy. But ultimately, he prefers to reach for Greek yogurt for breakfast. "I love the richness and the thickness of it, and the tanginess, and I still like that when I'm eating it I really feel healthy," he said.
Now, breakfast is not complete without something to wash it all down. When Flay is not sipping away at his fresh fruit smoothies, he drinks tea. On the occasion, he will enjoy a cup of coffee, although he said, at the time, his diet was "90% tea to 10% coffee." Flay explained, "My problem with coffee is that, once I start drinking it, I drink a lot of it." As an alternative to a cup of joe (or several), he often has English Breakfast tea with honey and a little bit of milk.
It can be said that Flay enjoys a bit of variety in his breakfasts, as we all do. However, if you want to dine like the chef, reach for the Greek yogurt and steep a piping cup of tea in the morning.