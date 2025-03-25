This Might Be The Easiest Way To Achieve Carnival-Worthy Funnel Cake At Home
One of the most noteworthy perks of visiting your annual state or county fair each summer is getting to enjoy popular deep-fried foods like corn dogs, cheese fries, and sugar-dusted funnel cakes. Yet, you don't have to wait for the fair to come into town to satisfy your craving for these sweet and crispy confections. Sure enough, with the right ingredients, you can transform store-bought pancake mix into perfectly layered funnel cakes.
To easily make funnel cakes at home, all you need is cost-effective DIY pancake mix or your favorite in-store brand, vanilla, water, and sugar. Since you already know you can take boxed pancakes to the next level by swapping out the added water for buttermilk, apply this idea to your funnel cake recipe and purchase buttermilk-based pancake mix.
You want the consistency of your batter to be somewhat loose but easily pourable. For a richer taste, swap out the water for regular milk and add in a small amount of cooking oil and one or two eggs. When you're satisfied with the texture, heat approximately three inches of cooking oil in a shallow frying pan or cast iron skillet. Make sure the oil reaches 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you add in the batter. Otherwise, your funnel cakes will sink to the bottom of the pan and burn. Luckily, with a few more helpful tips, you'll be making tasty homemade funnel cakes in no time.
Simple ways to make at-home funnel cakes easier to prepare
Since you've already committed to using store-bought pancake mix to prepare a versatile batter, why not take some extra steps to make the preparation process easier as well? Even though you can't make funnel cakes and fried dough in an air fryer (due to the batter's somewhat runny consistency), feel free to use a heavy-bottom stock pot to minimize hot oil spills. Use a pot with taller sides to keep your cooking oil contained and to minimize the mess.
Additionally, use a digital deep-fry thermometer to ensure your cooking oil is at the right temperature before using. When you're ready to pour in your batter, forgo the funnel to prevent more spills and instead, use a pastry bag or squeeze bottle. A pastry bag or even a resealable plastic bag with a corner cut off is easy to control. A squeeze bottle is not only a breeze to refill, but also easy to handle; you're able to fully monitor the speed at which the batter is released into the pot.
To help absorb excess oil, make sure to have a plate lined with paper towels at the ready for when your funnel cake is finished cooking. Top freshly-fried funnel cakes with a dusting of powdered sugar, melted chocolate, or fresh cut fruit. Once you see how easy it is to make funnel cakes at home, you might even consider gifting a ready-made mix to friends and family.