This Might Be The Easiest Way To Achieve Carnival-Worthy Funnel Cake At Home

One of the most noteworthy perks of visiting your annual state or county fair each summer is getting to enjoy popular deep-fried foods like corn dogs, cheese fries, and sugar-dusted funnel cakes. Yet, you don't have to wait for the fair to come into town to satisfy your craving for these sweet and crispy confections. Sure enough, with the right ingredients, you can transform store-bought pancake mix into perfectly layered funnel cakes.

To easily make funnel cakes at home, all you need is cost-effective DIY pancake mix or your favorite in-store brand, vanilla, water, and sugar. Since you already know you can take boxed pancakes to the next level by swapping out the added water for buttermilk, apply this idea to your funnel cake recipe and purchase buttermilk-based pancake mix.

You want the consistency of your batter to be somewhat loose but easily pourable. For a richer taste, swap out the water for regular milk and add in a small amount of cooking oil and one or two eggs. When you're satisfied with the texture, heat approximately three inches of cooking oil in a shallow frying pan or cast iron skillet. Make sure the oil reaches 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you add in the batter. Otherwise, your funnel cakes will sink to the bottom of the pan and burn. Luckily, with a few more helpful tips, you'll be making tasty homemade funnel cakes in no time.