7 Restaurant Chains That Beat Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy can be a beneficial reset for a business that's gotten into too much debt. But social stigma around bankruptcy, plus the near-constant involvement of private equity, have made bankruptcy into something more nerve-wracking for customers who want their favorite chains to survive. Filing for bankruptcy in the restaurant world is actually pretty common, and you'll usually hear about companies filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This is a business-focused filing that allows companies to restructure or revamp their financial organization, while remaining open — although it does often involve closing locations and selling the company to someone else. That someone else can be a private equity group or another company that the bankruptcy court finds qualified.

Sometimes, you'll hear of a company filing for Chapter 7, which is the type of bankruptcy that closes down a company completely, liquidating all assets. Luckily, that tends to be rare, at least for larger chains. While some chains that are struggling financially don't manage to recover and have to file for bankruptcy again, many larger chains come out of bankruptcy with stronger financial support and better business models. Here are seven chains that managed to beat bankruptcy and stay in business.