8 Restaurant Chains That Are Struggling Financially

With their fancy marquees and constant all-you-can-eat flash sales, it's tempting to think that franchising a restaurant chain is a guaranteed financial success, whether it's McDonald's or Hardee's or even Planet Hollywood. However, this isn't always the case. According to DoorDash, the average restaurant profit margin is only between zero and 15%, though most fall between the 5% and 10% ranges.

Moreover, the overall picture for restaurant food chains is a bit more nuanced today. A single franchise owner for a chain like Hardee's or Hooters might have many stores — 79 or so — but the corporation that licensed the franchisee could have 49 more franchisees with each having its own passel of stores. If one franchisee out of the 50 files for bankruptcy, maybe that's no biggie. However, if you add to that sluggish sales among the other franchisees, a more complete picture emerges. While the corporation that licenses all those franchises may not technically be bankrupt, this doesn't mean the financial picture's rosy. With the franchise model, it's a bunch of smaller businesses under the umbrella of a bigger one. If enough go under, eventually, the corporation will, too.

To add insult to injury, many owners within the franchise system may try to sell off properties that aren't doing well, but not quite bankrupt. Within the last several years, for example, hundreds of McDonald's franchise owners have sold their stores. Suffice it to say that what's happening with McDonald's franchisees is a snapshot of the financial troubles plaguing the whole industry. Here's a closer look at a few other restaurant franchises that are also feeling the financial heat.