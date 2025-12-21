Ina Garten's Super Simple Trick Turns A Wedge Of Parmesan Into An Unexpected Appetizer

Leave it to Ina Garten to add one more line to the list of reasons it's always smart to keep a wedge of Parmesan in the refrigerator. Not only can it dress up the simplest pasta dishes, give your grilled cheese sandwich a gourmet twist, and otherwise bring its nutty umami quality to all that it meets, it can also easily transform into an elegant snack with nearly zero effort. In an Instagram reel, the Barefoot Contessa demonstrates how to break that triangle down into bite-sized bits she calls shards.

"There's nothing simpler, or chicer, than Parmesan shards," Garten says in the clip. She uses a small paring knife not to slice, but to pierce and chip off what look like stylishly jagged inch-or-so-long portions halfway between slivers and chunks in size. That rough topography, she swears, is part of what makes this particular parm preparation so tasty (the uneven edges also make for a more interesting texture). And you can replicate her process incredibly easily at home, filling a ramekin with the fermented and aged dairy product for your next cocktail party or, of course, as a small bite for one.