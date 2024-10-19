The Secret To Simple Pasta Dishes According To A Chef

Pasta is the backbone of so many iconic dishes — it can be dressed up on a luxurious plate or an easy weeknight staple for those on a tight budget. And who knows how to make simple pasta dishes taste restaurant-worthy better than a true Italian restaurant chef? Chowhound reached out to Taylor Hester, executive chef of Roscioli NYC, whose sister restaurant is based in the heart of Rome, Italy. Chef Hester's kitchen whips up incredible meals with simple ingredient bases, cooking Italian classics such as cacio e pepe.

"Using the best quality ingredients allows you to elevate even the simplest dishes," says Hester. "Pay attention to where your products are coming from and who makes them. Several of our olive oils are also produced by winemakers we know and love. Often people who are very focused on technique and craft can apply that knowledge across mediums and create many incredible products."

Hester's secret to a successful pasta is all about the quality of his products. At Roscioli, he sources the best basic ingredients for creating excellent dishes. This dedication to quality is why the restaurant made the roster for City Harvest's signature fall food event. The BID 2024: CHTV! is a charity fundraiser and tasting celebration that will also help feed New Yorkers in need. If you're in the Big Apple on October 29th, grab a ticket to taste the cooking of celebrated New York chefs, including Taylor Hester.