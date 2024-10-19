The Secret To Simple Pasta Dishes According To A Chef
Pasta is the backbone of so many iconic dishes — it can be dressed up on a luxurious plate or an easy weeknight staple for those on a tight budget. And who knows how to make simple pasta dishes taste restaurant-worthy better than a true Italian restaurant chef? Chowhound reached out to Taylor Hester, executive chef of Roscioli NYC, whose sister restaurant is based in the heart of Rome, Italy. Chef Hester's kitchen whips up incredible meals with simple ingredient bases, cooking Italian classics such as cacio e pepe.
"Using the best quality ingredients allows you to elevate even the simplest dishes," says Hester. "Pay attention to where your products are coming from and who makes them. Several of our olive oils are also produced by winemakers we know and love. Often people who are very focused on technique and craft can apply that knowledge across mediums and create many incredible products."
Hester's secret to a successful pasta is all about the quality of his products. At Roscioli, he sources the best basic ingredients for creating excellent dishes. This dedication to quality is why the restaurant made the roster for City Harvest's signature fall food event. The BID 2024: CHTV! is a charity fundraiser and tasting celebration that will also help feed New Yorkers in need. If you're in the Big Apple on October 29th, grab a ticket to taste the cooking of celebrated New York chefs, including Taylor Hester.
The best ingredients for a simple pasta dish
One of the best ways to make a good pasta dish is by using homemade pasta. A green flag at any Italian restaurant is a kitchen that makes its pasta dough from scratch, and the same applies at home. By investing the time to make it (or buying it fresh from someone who did), you don't need much else to enjoy the dish because rather than covering up the taste with a bunch of ingredients, you'll be actively enjoying its natural goodness.
Pasta also deserves a worthy cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. Sometimes all you need to jazz up fresh pasta is some parmesan, garlic, salt, pepper, and quality olive oil. Tried and true. And speaking of parmesan, swap the pre-grated canned stuff for a fresh wedge at the store that you can grate at home. Your local cheesemonger will tell you which cheese is the best for whatever pasta you're trying to make.
Lastly, if you've got white wine and vegetables at home, then you've already got a sauce. Heat up tomatoes and onion, simmer some white wine, and sprinkle in parmesan — now that's simple. Plenty of Italian homes won't use separate cooking wine which is somewhat salty, using whatever they're drinking instead. That's a good tip: Why not opt for something you can sip on while you cook? Investing in the best ingredients will make for great pasta dinners, as chef Taylor Hester suggests.