How Ina Garten Came To Be Known As The Barefoot Contessa

Whether you've made a few of Ina Garten's recipes or you just love watching her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa," there's no doubt that she has made an impact on home chefs across the country. Garten's history is fascinating — she never set out to be a culinary maven, much less a specialty-grocery-store-owner-turned-TV host.

Garten began her professional career in Washington, D.C., where she worked for the White House Office of Management and Budget. However, she found herself unsatisfied in her career and decided to explore new opportunities. While paging through the New York Times, she read an ad saying Barefoot Contessa — a specialty grocery store a few hours away in the Hamptons — was for sale. Garten and her husband, Jeffery, drove to take a look at the store, and she knew it was exactly where she wanted to be. She made a lowball offer, and to her surprise, the owner accepted.

Garten spent nearly two decades growing the Barefoot Contessa store, and it became known around the Hamptons for its fantastic food — namely its baguettes, coconut cakes, chocolate chip cookies, and chicken salad (along with the store's incredibly forgiving return policy that allowed Garten's penchant for customer service to shine). In 1996, Garten sold the store and got started writing her first cookbook — the one that began to solidify her namesake. "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" was released in 1999.