Give Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich A Gourmet Glow-Up With A Parmesan Crust

The classic grilled cheese is a veritable pot of gold in terms of versatility. There are those who swear by good old butter to get it sizzling, and others who insist that only mayo makes a grilled cheese taste like heaven. Tomato and bacon, of course, are among the top accoutrements, but less expected sweet ingredients can make a killer grilled cheese, too. And even when you think you've cycled through every potential fat swap or filling in creation, there are still even more ways to upgrade your grilled cheese from the outside in.

Parmesan-crusted grilled cheese is just the crisp, salty, grown-up treatment that will transform your toasty sandwich from a comforting childhood favorite to something you might see on a restaurant menu with the sophisticated flavor profile to match. It also makes a tremendous impact with minimal extra work. When gathering your usual ingredients, you'll need to grate enough Parm into a flat, even layer to cover the outside of two slices of bread. About one cup should be plenty. Butter the bread like normal and press each of the two buttered sides into the grated Parmesan to coat. You can then sandwich the cheese and grill it in a skillet as you would any everyday preparation.