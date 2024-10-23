The Store-Bought Cheese You'll Never Find In Ina Garten's Fridge

One of Ina Garten's most famous lines, which she repeated all throughout her show "Barefoot Contessa," is "store-bought is fine." While Garten may be an accomplished chef, she's also a busy human and knows that sometimes, you just have to cut corners in the kitchen.

While she may have encouraged her viewers to opt for quality store-bought mashed potatoes or chocolate syrup, everyone has their limits, and there is one store-bought ingredient Garten staunchly avoids. We're talking about the cheese that you'll never find in Ina Garten's fridge: grated Parmesan.

Garten has often dubbed Parmesan one of her go-to ingredients, and while the pre-grated variety of this topping might seem like a harmless choice, Garten avoids it for a solid reason. You never really know what's inside. Knowing where this cheese is from and how long it's been grated are two important factors to keep in mind, as both can wildly affect the flavor. The fresher the Parmesan, the better, and it's just super-easy to grate some cheese yourself at home for an Ina Garten-worthy dinner party.