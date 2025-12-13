The Cutest Christmas Charcuterie Board Starts With A Wheel Of Brie Cheese

There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than with a vibrant, seasonal snack board. Next to enjoying your definitive eggnog recipe and one or two party-friendly dips, charcuterie boards give you an opportunity to make appetizers both fun and festive. More specifically, to make this year's Christmas spread more noteworthy, simply turn your next wheel of Brie into cute, seasonal snack bites everyone will love.

Sure enough, all you need is a sharp knife and a few extra ingredients to transform Brie cheese into miniature, edible Christmas trees. The process is simple: Cut your Brie into wedges, poke pretzel sticks into each wedge, and then add a variety of tasty toppings. Given the fact that Brie is often paired with a variety of fresh herbs, nuts, and dried fruit, your choice of flavorful toppings end up looking like festive tree decor.

To prepare this holiday charcuterie board snack, start by cutting a standard wheel of Brie in half and then cut each half into four distinct wedges. From here, cut each wedge through the center so the rind is on one side. When all is said and done you should have 16 halved pieces of Brie. From here, insert pretzel sticks or toothpicks into the base of each portion, drizzle the cheese with regular or hot honey, and then dip each wedge in your preferred toppings. While making these festive appetizers seems simple enough, follow a few helpful tips for a more impressive platter each and every time.