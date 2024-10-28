What's The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop?

Grocery shopping can feel like a necessary evil, squeezed into our already busy schedules. Often, that means we're hitting the store during the same peak hours as everyone else, battling long lines and sorting through picked-over produce. But with a little planning, you can avoid those dreaded busy times and choose better days to beat the crowds, grab the freshest items, and get in and out of the store much faster.

Unsurprisingly, Saturday is the worst day to go grocery shopping, especially from late morning to early afternoon, when the store is packed with shoppers. Sundays aren't much better, especially around noon, when the after-church crowds rush in to grab what they need for the week ahead. Not only do these peak times leave you with less fresh produce and longer lines, but popular sale items are often sold out. With the added pressure of crowded aisles, you have less time to compare prices or read labels, leading to snap decisions that might not fit your budget or health goals.

Of course, the busiest and quietest times can vary depending on your location and the store. Google Maps' popular times feature can be a useful tool for pinpointing when your favorite local store tends to be busier. However, keep in mind that other factors — sporting events, holidays, or special promotions — can throw those trends off.