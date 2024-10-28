What's The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop?
Grocery shopping can feel like a necessary evil, squeezed into our already busy schedules. Often, that means we're hitting the store during the same peak hours as everyone else, battling long lines and sorting through picked-over produce. But with a little planning, you can avoid those dreaded busy times and choose better days to beat the crowds, grab the freshest items, and get in and out of the store much faster.
Unsurprisingly, Saturday is the worst day to go grocery shopping, especially from late morning to early afternoon, when the store is packed with shoppers. Sundays aren't much better, especially around noon, when the after-church crowds rush in to grab what they need for the week ahead. Not only do these peak times leave you with less fresh produce and longer lines, but popular sale items are often sold out. With the added pressure of crowded aisles, you have less time to compare prices or read labels, leading to snap decisions that might not fit your budget or health goals.
Of course, the busiest and quietest times can vary depending on your location and the store. Google Maps' popular times feature can be a useful tool for pinpointing when your favorite local store tends to be busier. However, keep in mind that other factors — sporting events, holidays, or special promotions — can throw those trends off.
Better days to grocery shop
If you're looking to avoid the crowds, shopping early in the morning or late in the evening on weekdays is a good strategy. Keep in mind that buying groceries like produce at busier times, usually in the middle of the day, might leave you with a more limited selection. Early to mid-week tends to be quieter, but even on weekdays, you'll likely see an uptick in shoppers after work, especially between 4 and 6 p.m.
For the best selection, try shopping early in the day or on the first day of the store's sales ad. If you're hunting for markdowns, it's worth checking your store's specific schedule for deals or asking different departments for their restocking times. Some stores may do their discounts early in the week.
However, despite your best efforts to find the best times to shop, certain stores are just going to be busy no matter what. While there's technically a best time to shop at Costco to avoid massive crowds, retailers like these tend to have steady traffic, with a few peak times, like first thing in the morning, around lunch, after work, and, of course, on weekends. The trick is to find pockets of time with smaller crowds. With a bit of planning and flexibility, you can make trips to even the busiest grocery stores a little more bearable — and maybe even enjoyable. (Maybe.)