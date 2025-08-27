Where Are Most Of Walmart's Great Value Food Products Made?

Say what you will about Walmart — it's everywhere. As a ubiquitous part of our landscape, the nation's largest grocery chain and its affordable groceries are scattered across the United States. While it's easy to take grocery accessibility for granted in the industrialized world, broader supply chains make it more difficult to tell where supermarkets are sourcing our food from. When it comes to the groceries stocked in Walmart's extra-wide aisles, one brand has a special appeal to budget-conscious shoppers.

Walmart's private-label banner, Great Value, stands out from the countless big-name brands for its savings. It has its own versions of everything from laundry detergent to canned veggies to cereal. Of course, there are some Great Value products to avoid buying, and it doesn't garner the same hype as the Trader Joe's or Costco Kirkland brands. Despite lacking the same cult-favorite status as competitors, Great Value is still Walmart's best seller.

Walmart states that two-thirds of its annual product spend is on items made or assembled in the United States. If you read the fine print on many a can, bag, or jar, you'll see a note reading that items are "Distributed by Walmart, Bentonville, AR" (the company's headquarters location). This is the case for most, but not all, goods. Some of the goods are made overseas, which must be clearly stated on the labels — per the rules of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection bureau. As far as each item's exact origins, don't expect too much transparency from Walmart or other grocery giants, other than this general country of origin note.