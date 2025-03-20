What's The Average American Grocery Budget In 2025?

There has been a lot of talk over the past few years about food prices. Well, prices in general, but food is one category where rising costs have caused the greatest concern. According to a 2024 survey by RR Donnelly, over 80% of consumers were frustrated with the increased cost of food and beverages. Unfortunately, shoppers may get a little more frustrated in 2025. Although prices aren't currently rising as rapidly as they did in the early part of the decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expecting a 3.3% increase in the price of food consumed at home compared to a year ago. This will make grocery budgets tighter.

Price increases are already hitting home. Based on another barometer the USDA uses to measure the cost of food — Food Plans — the weekly cost to make healthy meals and snacks at home for a family of four is now $229.20, based on the Thrifty Food Plan, the plan used to determine benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That's $4 per week more compared to January 2024.

The agency also assesses per-person costs for those with higher budgets with three additional plans (Low-Cost, Moderate-Cost, and Liberal). Under those plans, the weekly cost of groceries for adults aged 19 to 50 ranged from $70.40 to $107.30, up from $60.20 to $105.50 12 months earlier.