12 Things To Avoid Doing When Ordering Groceries To Your Home

Many bargain shoppers pass by the pre-packaged avocado in the grocery store deli and go straight to the produce aisle when they need fresh avocados for a simple guacamole recipe. However, when you order your groceries for delivery, the kind of avocados you get is a crap shoot. They may be just right. They may be hard as a boulder. The trouble is you don't know which kind you'll get until your grocery delivery arrives. This is all fine and well, unless you're making something like a dip for a party you're having tonight.

That's why it pays to be savvy about the avocados you order for delivery. If you need avocados right away, like for a dip, then order at least a tub of already-prepped avocado pulp from the deli. Doing so won't give you sliced avocados to top a classic eggs Benedict recipe, but it will allow you to whip up some guacamole or add a dollop of the green stuff to food. In other words, you'll still get the flavor of the avocados and the substance of the fruit for the recipes, even if you're not getting that via whole or sliced avocados. And it doesn't mean you can't order a few whole fruits, too, if you'll need them for recipes later in the week. Just make sure that you have avocados you can use today if you need them right now.