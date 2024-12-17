The Grocery Product Label You Need To Read If You Really Want To Save Money

Whether you scour grocery store apps for the best deals, buy in bulk, or shop exclusively store brands, everyone has their strategy for saving money at the grocery store. Some methods are better than others, but when it comes to finding the best deal, there's only one grocery product label you need to read. If you really want to save money, start looking at the unit price tag.

One of the most common grocery-shopping mistakes people make is picking up items based solely on the total price. Contrary to popular belief, the retail price is sort of misleading, as it only tells you how much the entire product costs, not how much you are paying per unit. The unit price will tell you exactly how much you are paying for the product per its weight like pound, volume, quart, or otherwise, so you can really see how much money you are shelling out for each item and compare.

This information is usually posted on the shelf beneath the food item in smaller print than the total cost. If not, it can also be found listed at the front of most food items on the packaging. So don't worry, there's no math needed. Still, if you want to double-check for yourself, you can always calculate the unit price by dividing the total cost of a product by its weight.