The Grocery Product Label You Need To Read If You Really Want To Save Money
Whether you scour grocery store apps for the best deals, buy in bulk, or shop exclusively store brands, everyone has their strategy for saving money at the grocery store. Some methods are better than others, but when it comes to finding the best deal, there's only one grocery product label you need to read. If you really want to save money, start looking at the unit price tag.
One of the most common grocery-shopping mistakes people make is picking up items based solely on the total price. Contrary to popular belief, the retail price is sort of misleading, as it only tells you how much the entire product costs, not how much you are paying per unit. The unit price will tell you exactly how much you are paying for the product per its weight like pound, volume, quart, or otherwise, so you can really see how much money you are shelling out for each item and compare.
This information is usually posted on the shelf beneath the food item in smaller print than the total cost. If not, it can also be found listed at the front of most food items on the packaging. So don't worry, there's no math needed. Still, if you want to double-check for yourself, you can always calculate the unit price by dividing the total cost of a product by its weight.
Check the unit price first, but don't stop there
Even though the unit price is listed in smaller print than the retail price, this is really the number you should start paying attention to if you'd like to save. Because no, bulk is not always best, but the lowest per-unit price is a sure thing. Sometimes smaller items are actually a better deal, it just depends on the brand. And if you can get a medium-sized bottle of ketchup instead of the jumbo, it's probably worth saving some fridge space and preventing waste.
While buying food items based on the unit price is a great way to save money, it's not the only important thing you should be looking out for when grocery shopping. Before you add a new item to your cart, always check the ingredient list too. To make sure the money you're saving is actually worth it, compare the ingredients of your food items. (Because oftentimes the best ground beef is not the cheapest.) Additionally, keep an eye out for any common food labels that are a red flag.
Finding a balance between affordability and wholesome ingredients is key when shopping for groceries, so start taking your trips seriously. After all, you are what you eat, but your wallet shouldn't have to suffer either.