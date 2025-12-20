11 Popular Black-Owned Coffee Brands To Explore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee is complicated. It's delicious, it brings you back to life in the morning, and it's apparently even good for you. But it's also built on a colonial, exploitative past, where coffee-producing countries on the equator — from Kenya to Honduras — have been the supply chain base fueling our caffeine addictions. And fuel them they did; thousands of tons of coffee, through back-breaking and tedious work, were transported from mountain-perched trees in countries like Colombia to the best roasters in the country, each harvest. Thankfully, we've made significant progress since the early days of the coffee trade, and now, you could argue, conditions are more equitable than ever for the farm workers, all the way to the roasters and cafes in your hometown — the last ones in the supply chain to touch those beautiful little beans.

Inequality and moral distortions of the past will always haunt us. Still, we seem to be moving forward, and there are so many outstanding black entrepreneurs and business owners today who are thriving and deserving of recognition, especially given the context and history of coffee as a commodity. Here, I aim to highlight some of the best ones where you're almost guaranteed to find epic beans, with beautiful stories behind them, too. After working in the coffee industry for over 13 years, you can trust my opinion in assembling this list of wonderful black-owned roasteries!