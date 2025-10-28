Can You Cook With Old Wine? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may be familiar with three-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gregory Gourdet from his television appearances on "Top Chef" or "Iron Chef America," his best-selling cookbook "Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health," or his acclaimed restaurant Kann in Portland, Oregon. Gourdet has forged a multifaceted career, built on his New York and Haitian roots and refined through his time at the Culinary Institute of America and working under Jean-Georges Vongerichten. He's currently the culinary director at the New York outpost of Printemps, a luxury department store with five different dining experiences.

With his extensive experience in food and beverage service, Gourdet is an expert in how to make materials go far in the kitchen. We recently sat down with Gourdet at the 2025 New York City Wine & Food Festival for an exclusive interview at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, where he shared tips for how to use up that old wine that may be lurking in your kitchen. For him, the best way to use old wine is to deglaze a pan or to braise with it, though he does caution to throw out wine that's too far gone.