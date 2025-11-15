The Hands Down Best Coffee Shop In Every State
Across the country, standout shops range from tiny micro-roasters to bustling community hubs, from minimalist specialty cafes to creative, adventurous spaces redefining what coffee can be. But there's nothing worse than visiting a shop only to find bland drinks or coffee snobs that ruin your whole morning. We've talked before about red flags at coffee shops that should send you running, but maybe you want to know a shop is good before you even step foot inside, so we did the work to bring you the best shops in each state.
We used criteria like awards, press, and social media to find shops that not only serve great coffee, but also contribute something distinctive to their local scene, whether that's roasting excellence, innovative drink craft, community atmosphere, or a strong ethical mission. This guide aims to capture that spirit, offering a curated overview of the most remarkable coffee destinations in all 50 states.
Alabama: Domestique in Birmingham
Domestique Coffee is a standout coffee destination in Birmingham, Alabama, thanks to its in-house roasting of ethically-sourced, specialty beans, and a strong community focus. With two chic cafe spaces, one inside Saturn in the Avondale neighborhood and another in the suburb of Homewood, the excellent coffee and bright, retro vibe help it consistently rank among the region's best coffee shops. The Avondale location also offers board games, making it a great place to visit with friends.
https://www.domestiquecoffee.com/
Multiple locations
Alaska: The Writer's Block Bookstore & Cafe in Anchorage
The Writer's Block Bookstore & Cafe is more than just a coffee shop and bookstore; it's a space for art and community. While the shop offers great coffee, including brews named after famous writers, it also offers wine, beer, cocktails, and food. What do locals love best? "They have some poetry slams and readings, and are all around a great spot for community," wrote one customer on Reddit.
(907) 929-2665
3956 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517
Arizona: WeBe Coffee Roasters in Phoenix
Located in north Phoenix, WeBe Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee destination known for its in-house roasting, friendly, no-snob atmosphere, and inventive seasonal drinks. The cafe welcomes both coffee lovers and casual drinkers with specialty coffee blends and playful flavor combinations like a kumquat-cardamom latte. The shop provides an airy, colorful space to start your morning or relax with friends.
(602) 888-4168
15244 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arkansas: Nexus Coffee & Creative in Little Rock
The "creative" in Nexus Coffee & Creative refers to two things: the creative coffee blends the shop offers and the creative spaces available for use here. The house-roasted coffee blends have names like "Queen Anne's Revenge" and "Lighthouse," and house favorite drinks include the Snickers latte and honey lavender latte. Nexus's cozy vibes make it the perfect spot to meet with friends or work on your latest novel.
https://www.nexuscoffeear.com/
(501) 295-7515
301 President Clinton Ave B, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Jurassic Magic in Los Angeles
Flavor meets connection at Jurassic Magic, a specialty coffee shop with two locations in Los Angeles. The shops aim to be more than just cafes, however; their goal is to be a community space for people to come together and share ideas. Known for its ethically-sourced, sustainably-roasted beans, curated brewing methods, and relaxed vibe, Jurassic Magic stands out as not just one of the best coffee shops in Los Angeles, but the state as a whole.
https://www.jurassicmagic.xyz/
Multiple locations
Colorado: Sweet Bloom Coffee in Lakewood
Sweet Bloom Coffee has three locations in the Denver area, all serving seasonal, in-house roasted, fair trade coffee. Blends include options like "Vicente Diaz," with notes of caramel apple, peach, and chocolate, as well as "Buku Sayisa," which tastes of peach rings, white grape, and honey. The shops provide fun and cozy spots to not just enjoy the creative blends, but to learn about coffee and connect with the community.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Perkatory Coffee Roasters
Founded in 2018 in Middletown, Connecticut, Perkatory Coffee Roasters shines with its in-house small-batch roasted beans sourced from Central America, South America, and Africa. The cafés bring a distinctive punk-skate aesthetic with bold, inclusive décor and welcoming atmosphere, making them more than just a coffee stop. With multiple locations across the state, and creative rotating blends like "Three Witches," Perkatory offers both serious coffee flavor and a fun, community-driven vibe.
https://www.perkatoryroasters.com/
Multiple locations
Delaware: Brew HaHa! In Wilmington
With nine locations across Delaware, Brew HaHa! is not just an excellent spot for locally-roasted coffee, but is also highly convenient. Based in Wilmington, the woman-owned shop names its roasts and house blends after famous roads in the state, like Smith Bridge Road and Paper Mill Road. Between the high-quality coffee and cozy, sunny vibes, you may find that once you sit down, you never want to leave.
Multiple locations
Florida: The Kookaburra in St. Augustine
The Kookabura, an Aussie-American espresso bar and pie shop, was founded around the idea of combining ethically-sourced coffee with fresh baked goods. At all nine locations, you'll find house-roasted beans and a creative drink menu, including the "Honey Badger" and "Green Goddess". It's beloved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, ample seating for work or study, and its standout breakfast pies — both sweet and savory — making it one of the most go-to coffee shops in town.
https://thekookaburracoffee.com/
Multiple locations
Georgia: Chrome Yellow in Atlanta
Located inside a square gray building in Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward, Chrome Yellow offers a bright space to sample a carefully curated selection of coffee. The business roasts its own batches on site with a seasonal menu focused on unique flavors. Check out the "Huxley" blend, with flavors of fudge and almond butter, the "Counter Point" blend with notes of graham cracker, berries, and caramel, or another of the several specialty options available.
(470) 355-1340
501 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hawai'i: Island Vintage Coffee in Honolulu
Island Vintage Coffee serves 100% Kona coffee roasted daily, allowing them to highlight and celebrate local growers. Located primarily in Waikīkī and other Oʻahu spots, the coffee shop pairs rich Kona espresso drinks with an all-day menu of local-ingredient dishes and acai bowls. The welcoming Aloha-spirit atmosphere and scenic views make it a standout destination for both locals and visitors. In addition to coffee shops, Island Vintage also runs wine bars and shaved ice spots on the islands.
https://www.islandvintagecoffee.com/
Multiple locations
Idaho: Slow by Slow in Boise
"Slow by Slow has phenomenal coffee," says one Redditor, and another agrees, saying it's their "personal favorite for coffee." Hosting a retro '70s vibe, the coffee bar offers a rotating selection of specialty coffees and unique seasonal drinks. Mere blocks from several museums and parks, it's a great stop whether you're playing tourist or just on your way to work.
405 S 8th St Suite 155, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea in Chicago
Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea is a vibrant, community-driven cafe nestled in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. It's celebrated for its expertly brewed coffee and seasonal drinks, as well as its generous food menu of breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese, and more, spacious patio, welcoming atmosphere, and live events. As a locally-owned business, it has a special focus on social impact, hosting literacy events and supporting maternal health on the South Side of Chicago.
1818 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60643
Indiana: Bovaconti Coffee in Indianapolis
Sitting in the heart of Indianapolis' Fountain Square, Bovaconti Coffee occupies a beautifully restored 1850s building that was once home to Bovaconti Jewelers. This locally-owned cafe channels the spirit of an Italian espresso bar, featuring rotating beans from Indiana roasters and stylish decor that blends vintage charm with modern design. With attentive service, unique drinks like the "Tiger Eye" latte, and comfortable spaces for work or socializing, Bovaconti has become a go-to hangout for coffee lovers in Indy. The coffee shop also has another location in Carmel.
https://www.bovaconticoffee.com/
(317) 222-1855
Multiple locations
Iowa: Fix! Coffee in Iowa City
Tucked inside the second floor of the Hotel Chauncey is Fix! Coffee, a bright, design-forward cafe that emphasizes quality from bean to cup. With floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious seating area, and expert baristas brewing thoughtfully sourced beans via pour-over and espresso, it offers a refined yet relaxed atmosphere. Whether you're working for a few hours or simply savoring a highlight cup, it's a destination that blends coffee craftsmanship with welcoming comfort.
(319) 519-6445
404 E College St, Suite 202, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Three Bees Pottery and Coffee Shop in Kansas City
Three Bees Pottery & Coffee Shop is a one-of-a-kind cafe in Kansas City's Southwest Boulevard corridor that blends artisan pottery, tamales, and expertly brewed coffee. The ivy-covered exterior opens into a cozy space filled with colorful Talavera pottery you can buy, paired with standout drinks like the Dirty Horchata and Tres Leches Latte. With warm service and unique flair, Three Bees stands out as one of Kansas's best new-wave coffee destinations.
(913) 703-7229
925 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103
Kentucky: Vibe Coffee in Elizabethtown
Vibe Coffee blends big‑city craftsmanship with small‑town charm in Elizabethtown. Located on the historic public square, this award‑winning cafe sources beans from top local roasters, complements them with house‑made syrups and pastries, and proudly offers açaí bowls and artisan toasts. Voted the best coffee shop for 2025 by readers of "Kentucky Living," it stands out for elevating the downtown square and delivering quality drinks and warm community vibes– no pun intended.
https://www.vibecoffeeshop.com/
(270) 506-3072
34 Public Square, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Louisiana: Coffee Science in New Orleans
Coffee Science, located in New Orleans' Mid-City neighborhood, has made a name for itself thanks to its on-site bean roasting, creative espresso drinks like the iconic "Espresso Nebula," and its status as the city's only zero-emission roaster. With a warm, neighborhood café feel and a strong focus on craftsmanship and sustainability, it has earned high praise from locals and visitors alike for delivering exceptional coffee in a relaxed setting.
https://coffeesciencenola.com/
(504) 814-0878
410 S Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Tandem Coffee Roasters in Portland
Tandem Coffee Roasters in Portland, Maine, has become a standout destination thanks to its in-house roasted beans, two café locations, and a devoted local following. Founded in 2012, Tandem is celebrated for its bright, complex flavor profiles and single-origin sourcing practices. Inside both the cafe-bakery in Parkside and cafe-roastery in East Bayside, you'll find open, airy spaces filled with skilled baristas, top-tier coffee, and a commitment to sustainability and community.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Takoma Beverage Company in Takoma Park
Takoma Beverage Company in Takoma Park is the perfect spot for coffee lovers seeking quality and community near D.C. This all-day cafe serves expertly brewed single-origin coffees from Counter Culture Coffee along with tea, pastries, and an elevated food and drink menu. In the evening, it transforms into a relaxed evening haunt offering beer, wine, and cocktails, making it a beloved, versatile place to relax or meet up with friends.
(240) 641-5323
6917 Laurel Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Massachusetts: George Howell Coffee in Boston
Massachusetts may be the home of Dunkin' Donuts, but coffee aficionados know that the spot for third-wave coffee is George Howell Coffee. Launched by coffee connoisseur and multi-award-winner George Howell, the local chain now has six locations in the area, including the flagship inside Boston's Godfrey Hotel. At each spot, you'll find in-house roasted beans, creative seasonal specialties, and a special focus on espresso and pour-overs.
https://georgehowellcoffee.com/
Multiple locations
Michigan: Raven Cafe in Port Huron
Tucked along the coast of Port Huron is a quaint and curious Edgar Allen Poe-themed coffee shop. Raven Cafe has a distinct, beguiling atmosphere, with two stories, bookshelves, and local art lining the walls, and a TARDIS-painted door in the back corner. But its diverse coffee menu, including specialty roasts and a full Italian espresso bar, is something to marvel at as well. With events like live music and movie screenings, Raven has created a spot you'll forget nevermore.
(810) 984-4330
932 Military St #1, Port Huron, MI 48060
Minnesota: SK Coffee in St. Paul
SK Coffee is a premium spot for unique and rare roasts in the Twin Cities. One Redditor says it's "in a league of [its] own," especially for their pour-overs, but the small chain also draws attention for its exceptional microroasts from all over the world. SK has a handful of locations across the metro, but the one in Vandalia Tower, which also hosts SK's roastery, tends to be the local favorite.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Native Coffee in Jackson
As one coffee aficionado on Instagram puts it, "Mississippi is not exactly the go-to place for coffee, but Native would be competitive anywhere." Located inside a renovated service station, the laid-back spot was launched just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but managed to weather the storm thanks to its carefully sourced roasts and hand-crafted drinks. Locals on Reddit rave about the espresso in particular, saying it's "unsurpassed in the entire state."
https://www.nativecoffeejxn.com/
(601) 519-7867
1800 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Sump Coffee in St. Louis
For the last 15 years, Sump Coffee has been the go-to spot for Missouri's coffee connoisseurs. The hip cafe is tucked in the Marine Villa neighborhood, with its roastery not far in Old North. Sump specializes in light roasted, single-origin coffee and is known for its pour-overs and latte flavors like bourbon caramel, vanilla rum, and salted maple. These specialty options, plus the cozy, low-key vibe, has made it a favorite for locals looking for a true coffee experience.
https://www.sumpcoffee.com/pages/hours-location
(917) 412-5670
3700 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Montana: Drum Coffee Roasting in Missoula
Drum Coffee Roasting has just two locations in Missoula, but it's taken the Montana coffee scene by storm. Founded by John Wicks, also known for co-founding the band Fitz and the Tantrums, Drum roasts its ethically-sourced beans in-house, with a focus on clean, vibrant flavor profiles. In addition to delicious drinks and house-made baked goods, Drum is also loved for its friendly atmosphere and commitment to the community.
https://drumcoffeeroasting.com/
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Archetype Coffee in Omaha
Despite the name, Omaha's Archetype Coffee breaks the typical coffee shop archetype by offering "fastidious roasts, meticulous brews," and "ridiculous people." Archetype focuses on both the serious, careful business of coffee making, and the fun, community-driven aspects, with blends like Columbia La Muralla, with notes of candied orange, hot chocolate, and raw sugar, and Edinson Argota Catura, with flavors like dried cherry, madeira wine, milk chocolate, and marshmallow. As one Redditor puts it, "They're very passionate about what they do and it comes through in the quality of the coffee."
Multiple locations
Nevada: Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas
Vegas might be known for its buffets, but it's got plenty of coffee shops too, with Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster topping the list. "It's on another level," says one Redditor about the family-owned roastery, which focuses on offering highly curated roasts and a meticulous pour-over method. The only downside to the spot, according to Reddit? It's carry-out only.
https://www.facebook.com/yawfarmcoffee/
(702) 747-7274
7034 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: Mad River Coffee House in Campton
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains is Mad River Coffee House. Mad River started as a roaster, and currently roasts over 1,000 pounds of coffee from around the world each week. You'll find these roasts, as well as hand-crafted drinks, in the cafe. But while coffee is the heart and soul of Mad River, there's also a strong emphasis on community, with events like live music and coffee education courses several times a month.
https://madrivercoffeeroasters.com/
(603) 726-7793
18 Six Flags Rd, Campton, NH 03223
New Jersey: Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair
Paper Plane Coffee Co. is a coffee destination rooted in five generations of Colombian coffee-growing heritage. The name is a play on words, named for the Paper Plains in Colombia, where the coffee is grown. One local on Reddit calls it "a truly dedicated coffee shop that cares about the art of coffee," while another jokes that they love it for the "unique drinks that sound weird but taste amazing."
https://www.paperplanecoffee.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooFWrQ0mPa5BT2q1VGs1s77N4K7INa8bmKY_GX9DlbIYUDKHP7T
(973) 746-2739
61 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
New Mexico: Trifecta Coffee Company in Albuquerque
New Mexico, and Albuquerque especially, has a lot of coffee shops, but one locals swear by is Trifecta Coffee Company. Everything here is made in-house: All coffee is roasted and syrups are made on-site, and every bakery item is made fresh from scratch daily. The coffee here comes from 18 countries and only the most reputable and transparent coffee brokers. Additionally, Trifecta offers unique seasonal handcrafted drinks and single-origin chocolates from Guatemala.
(505) 800-7081
413 Montaño Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: Sey Coffee in New York City
While choosing the best coffee shop in New York is a nearly impossible task, Brooklyn's Sey Coffee is a clear contender. The contemporary microbrewery is dedicated to offering the highest-quality coffee through a fine-tuned, delicate roasting process. All coffees are sustainably, transparently, and ethnically sourced, with selections rotating by the season. The atmosphere is airy and relaxed, demonstrating that high quality doesn't have to mean pretentious.
(347) 871-1611
18 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
North Carolina: HEX Coffee, Kitchen & Natural Wines in Charlotte
For coffee in the morning and wine in the evening, HEX Coffee, Kitchen, & Natural Wines is the place to be. Both the coffee and wine here are clean, vibrant, and ethically sourced, and the coffee is roasted in house. The spot's brewing is a stand-out as well, blending filter coffee and espresso techniques to create cups that are more consistent and take less time than traditional pour-overs.
(704) 899-1694
201 Camp Rd, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28206
North Dakota: Youngblood Coffee Roasters in Fargo
With almost 10 years in the business, Youngblood Coffee Roasters is a favorite in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The cozy, chic cafe takes particular pride in its beans, which are all ethically sourced, fully washed Arabica beans, which have less caffeine than robusta, and are carefully hand-roasted on site. Locals say it's the ideal place for coffee purists and for grabbing an espresso, and the atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for college students or professionals to get work done.
623 2nd Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Donkey Coffee in Athens
Donkey Coffee may have a silly name and relaxed atmosphere, but it's serious about its coffee. The spot has won numerous awards for its drinks, and Redditors say it's "easily the best in Ohio." Something else Donkey Coffee is serious about? Social justice. Calling itself "caffeine with a conscience," the cafe not only offers exclusively ethically-sourced beans, but also goes out of its way to support local organizations and foster a sense of community.
(740) 594-7353
17 W Washington St, Athens, OH 45701
Oklahoma: Gold Dome Coffee Stop in Oklahoma City
Gold Dome Coffee Stop is a tiny walk-up and drive-through coffee shop that packs big flavor. The creative espressos here, like the Banana Phone, Good Witch, and Crop Circle are must-tries, and you'll find breakfast burritos and pastries here too. To top it off, one Redditor proclaims it's "run by the absolute nicest people you could ever meet." Another advises, "Stay even if the line looks long – they're so fast."
https://www.golddomefinepottery.com/
2901 NW 36th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Oregon: Keeper Coffee Co in Portland
Nestled in the heart of Portland is Keeper Coffee Co., a small, woman-owned cafe with a chic vintage vibe. The spot offers locally-roasted coffee and even had a barista win the U.S. Barista Championship in 2022. Keeper is also known for its fresh-baked pastries, warm, welcoming atmosphere, and community involvement, leading it to become a local favorite. It recently opened a second location in Milwaukie, Oregon, as well, which also offers both coffee and pastries.
Multiple Locations
Rhode Island: Borealis Coffee Company in Riverside
Borealis Coffee Company has been serving up small-batch roasts in Rhode Island for over a decade. At the Pawtuckett roastery, specially selected, farm-direct beans are roasted to the perfect flavor. Inside the industrial-chic cafes in Riverside and Bristol, baristas serve up seasonal drinks, lattes in pint glasses, and delightful pastries. The local favorite also hosts frequent events, including live music and coffee workshops, to connect with and inspire the community.
https://www.borealiscoffee.com/
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Charleston Coffee Exchange in Charleston
One Redditor calls a Charleston Coffee Exchange a "top tier local roaster," and it's not hard to see why. The wholesale roaster has been roasting premium coffee in Charleston for nearly 20 years, with signature roasts, unique flavored options, and seasonal blends available as whole beans, grounds, and even K-cups. You'll find these, plus handcrafted drinks and foods, inside the cafe, where the cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect place to relax with a cup or meet up with friends.
https://www.charlestoncoffeeexchange.com/
(843) 571-5875
2875 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414
South Dakota: The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. in Sioux Falls
The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. is a locally-owned cafe and roastery offering small-batch Arabica beans roasted on-site. Known for its light-to-medium roasts and emphasis on showcasing the craft of coffee, the spot offers a cozy, community-minded atmosphere; one Redditor says, "they have THE best staff in town," while another jokes, "I could sit in there all day and pet the dogs that come through." With vibes like that, why would you go anywhere else?
https://www.thebreakscoffeeroasting.com/
(605) 201-9268
311 E 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Matryoshka Coffee in Nashville
Matryoshka Coffee was originally a shop within a shop, which is why it was named after the Russian nesting dolls. Today, the queer-owned cafe has blossomed into the whole building, offering a bright, joyful, community-driven space for locals to sip coffee, get creative, and connect with others. You'll find classic coffee beverages, plus special drinks like the Gas Station Capp and Diane Keaton, as well as seasonal options like the Grand Theft Autumn (which sparks joy for this Fall Out Boy fan).
https://www.matryoshkacoffee.com/
370 Herron Dr #4, Nashville, TN 37210
Texas: Monomyth Coffee in Lubbock
Named the Best Independent Coffee Shop of 2025 by USA Today, Monomyth Coffee is a craft-driven, family-owned cafe. The shop features its own roasted beans, inventive house-made syrups, and a bright, modern space. One local on Reddit declares, "they know coffee and excel at it," which, mixed with the shop's welcoming vibes, creates the perfect place for study sessions, meet-ups, or simply a top-tier cup of coffee.
(806) 368-8183
2024 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX 79401
Utah: Loki Coffee in Salt Lake City
We mentioned Boston's George Howell Coffee above, which just so happens to be one spot where the owners of Loki Coffee learned their craft. Owned by wife-and-husband team Hermie and Jake, they opened the shop to celebrate their mutual love of coffee. The shop uses only the highest-quality, ethically and sustainably sourced beans to create their pour-overs, espressos, and lattes. Locals rave about the welcoming place, with one Redditor calling the cafe and staff "true artisans of coffee."
(385) 308-3085
325 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Onyx Tonics Specialty Coffee in Burlington
Onyx Tonics Specialty Coffee is tucked into Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, but it might as well be Diagon Alley because, as one Redditor says, "These baristas are actually wizards." The simple, minimalist coffee shop focuses on pulling the unique flavors from each bean, and offers a rotating selection of single-origin coffees each week. Locals swear by their espresso, with another person on Reddit saying, "Not to be dramatic but if my life depended on a shot of espresso, I would confidently choose Onyx."
(802) 777-2583
126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Rare Bird Coffee Roasters in Falls Church
Rare Bird Coffee Roasters is a cozy specialty cafe and roastery devoted to crafting thoughtfully-sourced beans roasted on-site. Reddit users praise the "consistently high quality coffee" and highlight their beans as favorites for fresh home brewing. With a commitment to ethical sourcing and transparent production, Rare Bird delivers high-quality, distinctive coffees in a welcoming neighborhood spot.
https://www.rarebirdcoffee.com/
(571) 314-1711
230 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046
Washington: Espresso Vivace in Seattle
In the same neighborhood where the Starbucks Reserve (which is different than a regular Starbucks) used to be, you'll find the legendary Espresso Vivace. The spot is renowned for its Northern Italian-style roasts, meticulously crafted espresso, and pioneering role in latte art. Visitors particularly love their dark roasts, and Seattle Weekly calls the shop's Cafe Nico "a divine experience." Thanks to Espresso Vivace's strong commitment to sustainable sourcing and roasting ethics, it remains a beacon for espresso enthusiasts and a must-visit spot in Seattle's coffee scene.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Stone Tower Brews in Morgantown
We've highlighted a few coffee and wine spots, but how about coffee and beer? Stone Tower Brews is a vibrant cafe-and-brewery hybrid that brings together locally roasted coffee, curated craft beers, and chef-inspired food in a relaxed community setting. The beans are roasted onsite to peak quality at the Stone Tower Coffee Roasters facility in Fairmont, and at least half the taps always offer locally-brewed beers.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: La Finca Coffeehouse in St. Francis
Wisconsin may not be the first place you'd expect to find a Mexican coffeehouse, but La Finca has taken the area by storm. The women-and-family-owned coffee shop offers direct-trade beans from their family farm in Oaxaca, Mexico. Locals can't stop raving about La Finca on Reddit saying, "Those drinks are finessed so perfectly," and also gushing over the friendly service and excellent food.
(414) 394-0722
3558 E Sivyer Ave, St Francis, WI 53235
Wyoming: Snake River Roasting Co in Jackson
Nestled in Jackson (or Jackson Hole, as it's also known), Snake River Roasting Co. blends specialty coffee culture with mountain-town charm. Located just off Town Square, it features small-batch, high-altitude roasts crafted to peak flavor. With loft seating and a bright ambiance, the spacious, modern cafe draws in both locals and visitors and is the perfect place for fueling adventures or relaxing before hitting the slopes.
(307) 312-2382
50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Finding the best coffee shop in every state means looking beyond simple popularity and digging into what truly makes a café exceptional. For this list, each pick was chosen through a blend of meaningful criteria: industry awards, notable press coverage, and the reputation a shop has built across social media and online communities.