The Hands Down Best Coffee Shop In Every State

Across the country, standout shops range from tiny micro-roasters to bustling community hubs, from minimalist specialty cafes to creative, adventurous spaces redefining what coffee can be. But there's nothing worse than visiting a shop only to find bland drinks or coffee snobs that ruin your whole morning. We've talked before about red flags at coffee shops that should send you running, but maybe you want to know a shop is good before you even step foot inside, so we did the work to bring you the best shops in each state.

We used criteria like awards, press, and social media to find shops that not only serve great coffee, but also contribute something distinctive to their local scene, whether that's roasting excellence, innovative drink craft, community atmosphere, or a strong ethical mission. This guide aims to capture that spirit, offering a curated overview of the most remarkable coffee destinations in all 50 states.