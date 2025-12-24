10 Tips You Need To Cook Like Anthony Bourdain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the many reasons so many people were drawn to Anthony Bourdain was his no-holds barred approach to talking about food. When his essay "Don't Eat Before Reading This" was published in The New Yorker in 1999, it created a huge buzz for revealing the secrets that go on behind the scenes in many restaurants. From there, Bourdain went on to publish several more books and star in food and travel shows. Throughout the rest of his career, he continued to share his insights on food and cooking.

Like many chefs, Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher, eventually moving up to line cook. After he graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in 1978, he worked at numerous restaurants in Manhattan. At the time his life-changing essay was published, he was the executive chef at the esteemed French restaurant Brasserie Les Halles. All that to say, the man knew a thing or two about food. Some of his opinions may have been a little bit controversial, but there's no disputing that they came from a wealth of experience.

Have you ever wondered how to create the perfect hamburger that not only tastes good, but is also easy to eat and texturally appealing? Anthony Bourdain had a tip for that. He also dropped plenty of knowledge about choosing the right cooking utensils, picking out the tastiest and most sustainable pieces of meat, and how to season food to make it taste restaurant-quality. If you're looking to step up your skills in the kitchen, these are some of Bourdain's top cooking tips.