Anthony Bourdain's Advice For Finding A Chef-Quality Pan For Cheap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain's unique brand of advice on cooking and eating is brutally direct and incisive, not to mention unlike any other culinary insight one may glean elsewhere. While the late chef's primary expertise was cooking, his prolific lifestyle of exploring new cuisines gave us gems like Bourdain's 'Grandma Rule' for trying food when traveling. It's difficult to categorize all his wisdom into a specific philosophy. However, the one thing he was clear on was that expensive didn't necessarily mean good. This led him to regularly call out culinary trends that appeared to be pretentious or overhyped, like the time he referred to Kobe beef sliders as "A clear and present danger." Even when it came to cooking, and Bourdain was no stranger to kitchens churning out world-class fare, he insisted that spending a lot wasn't the way to go. And this doesn't mean compromising on quality. In quintessential Bourdain fashion, the late chef just had a better, dare we say sneakier, way of going about it.

A good pan, he rightly said, is essential for a kitchen. However, for someone who isn't a professional chef, finding a high-quality pan at a good price can be daunting. The solution? Buy one at a restaurant auction. In his maiden book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," Bourdain talked about how restaurants regularly go out of business, and one of the best places to pick up high-quality kitchen equipment is when these shuttering enterprises start auctioning their kitchenware. Since it's meant for a restaurant kitchen, the chances of the pan being of great quality are high. Even if you can't find an auction, buying new isn't necessary. You simply need to know what to look for.