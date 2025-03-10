The Reason You'd Never Catch Anthony Bourdain Using Fancy Ketchup

Ketchup is more than a condiment; it's an iconic food that goes deeper than just flavor and texture. It's also chock-full of nostalgia for most people. One of the reasons meatloaf is topped with ketchup is to maintain the dish's thrifty Depression-era roots. There's something comforting about those simple flavors that stay unchanged over time, and ketchup is arguably one of the easiest ones to access. Of course, if you go back in history long enough, you will see the bizarre evolution of ketchup from fermented fish sauce to sprightly red tomato sauce. However, the late, great Anthony Bourdain rightly pointed out in an interview with Urban Daddy that the ketchup we all know and love doesn't need further fixing. "How good do you want ketchup to be? I think the industrial product, in this case, has powerful emotional connections that cannot be replicated, or bettered," quipped the prolific chef-turned-writer.

While prefixes like "fancy" and "gourmet" are added by ketchup brands to try and set them apart, the USDA actually has a grading method for the condiment. Grade A ketchup, the best kind, is typically called fancy ketchup. If you look closely, even the regular Heinz variety and what you find at McDonald's is technically "fancy" ketchup.

However, the "fancy" ketchups Bourdain is referring to are the ones that may have been elevated with fine ingredients like Italian tomatoes and authentic balsamic vinegar. The late chef also wasn't impressed by the concept of house-made ketchup. In "Appetites, A Cookbook," he wrote, "Let ketchup do its job. And don't make 'house-made ketchup' either. Why would you do that? If it's not broken, as they say, why the f*** would you fix it?" We (politely) agree.