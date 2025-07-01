This Sought-After Luxury Condiment Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Least Favorite Foods

When the late Anthony Bourdain spoke about food, he never held back, and his brutal take on truffle oil was no exception. In a 2017 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Bourdain weighed in on food trends of the time and minced no words: "Truffle oil. Horrible. It's not even food. Uh, it's really on a par with about as edible as Astroglide and made from the same stuff." That withering dismissal cements truffle oil as one of Bourdain's least favorite foods and a food crime he could not forgive.

Synthetic truffle oil sold on shelves goes directly against Bourdain's strict belief that the best foods are unpretentious, authentic, and simple. It's no surprise he saw this trendy topping (often drizzled over fries or popcorn) as an artificial, overhyped impostor. While other trends like Cronuts won a reluctant nod ("those Cronuts are, are damn good"), truffle oil earned nothing but scorn.