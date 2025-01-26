Why Garlic Presses Are Actually One Of The Worst Ways To Mince Garlic

When a recipe calls for several minced cloves of garlic, you could reach for a knife and chop it ultra-finely — but if you're in a rush or feeling lazy, maybe you'll reach for a garlic press instead. Yet many food experts (perhaps most notably, the late Anthony Bourdain) detest this quick method of preparing garlic for your meal.

The key reason for this point of view is that garlic presses intensify the flavor of garlic. While this might not sound like a bad thing to garlic lovers, the anti-press view is that it over-intensifies the garlic to the point where it's unpleasant. There's actually science to back this up. In simplified terms, when you split open the cells of garlic, it releases an amino acid called cysteine. When cysteine comes into contact with another enzyme contained in garlic, it morphs into a compound that gives off an intense garlicky smell and taste. When you press garlic, you break open a lot of these cells. Whereas if you just finely chop it with a knife, you won't break quite as many, resulting in a more balanced garlic taste. So, for those who like a more nuanced garlic flavor, mincing with a knife is better.

Some cooks also point out a second, indirect impact that garlic presses can have. Because the press squashes the allium down to tiny grains, it's easier to burn when cooking the garlic, imparting another unpleasant taste. Of course, this is avoidable if you're careful, but still another possible downside.