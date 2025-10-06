This Was Anthony Bourdain's First Real Job In The Kitchen

Throughout his legendary career, Anthony Bourdain established himself as an intelligent and opinionated culinary icon. Whether it was turning television viewers on to his favorite hidden gems around the U.S. or enlightening them on what sushi to avoid buying, there was much he had to say about food and culture. Of course, it can be assumed that his wisdom and wit were cultivated, and he wasn't always the snarky, globetrotting chef we came to know and love. In fact, Bourdain got his first kitchen job not by hovering over a hot stove or as an aspiring sous chef but as a humble dishwasher.

Prior to Bourdain's illustrious career, his first kitchen gig was washing dishes at the tender age of 18 after flunking out of college. While scrubbing and rinsing plates and cutlery may not be the most glamorous role, Bourdain cherished it. Looking back, he felt that working as a kitchen dishwasher taught him many life lessons. Bourdain claimed he started the role as a lazy teenager, but working in the kitchen instilled in him discipline, a sense of pride, and respect. Eventually, he was moved to the cooking line, but realized he didn't have the skills to keep up with his peers. This led him to enroll at the Culinary Institute of America, pursue a variety of jobs as a cook and chef, and build a lifelong career as a cultural icon.