As a blank slate of a dish, potatoes are the perfect vehicle for rich gravies, and a drizzle of soy sauce adds similar earthiness, flavor, and salt. Start light with just 1 teaspoon or so added to the pot. Whether you still use regular salt in addition or replace it entirely with soy sauce is up to you — just don't salt too generously out of the gate before tasting — there's no taking it back. Splash some of the liquid in at just about any point in the cooking process. Or, if you're not sure you want to commit, drizzle the liquid over the top as a finishing touch to test it out.

Any variety of soy sauce you have on the lazy Susan works, though your choice of regular or dark soy sauce will have different levels of umami. If you're not sure which version you have, that's fine too. Even not-quite-soy-sauce options like its gluten-free cousin, tamari, or soy-free coconut amino acids add similar pungency and saltiness.

After you've mastered the basic pot of potatoes, anything else you choose to add to the mix is gravy (no pun intended). You can go as luxe or wacky as you can imagine, with luxurious add-ins like cream cheese for a boost of tanginess. And while you're being generous with the salt, don't skimp on the fat either — the big secret to restaurant-quality potatoes is usually just added butter and milk — and lots of it.