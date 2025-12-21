10 Tips You Need When Cooking Winter Squash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the abundance of winter squash. Winter squash can be defined as hard-shelled squash varieties that are typically harvested in the fall and have the capacity to be stored throughout the winter months. Among the most common varieties of this type of squash are butternut, acorn, spaghetti, and kabocha squashes.

These durable squash varieties are frequently featured on dinner menus from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Recipes made with winter squash are festive, flavorful, and they are a great way of amping up the nutritional value of otherwise indulgent meals. Winter squash is known for being especially rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, all of which are important parts of a well-rounded diet this time of year.

Winter squash can be notoriously challenging to handle owing to their thick skin and hardy structure. For this reason, they require special skills and a unique set of tips and tricks to prepare efficiently and deliciously. That's where the expertise of a professional chef, like myself, comes in. The following is a collection of my top pieces of advice for the best ways to handle winter squash so that they can become a regular part of your diet during these colder months.