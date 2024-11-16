11 Winter Squash To Get Acquainted With At The Grocery Store

"Winter squash" is an all-purpose term that represents several species within the genus Cucurbita, specifically cultivars of Cucurbita moschata, Cucurbita maxima, and Cucurbita pepo, all of which are members of the Cucurbitaceae family. They are members of the same family as summer squash (think zucchini) but are allowed to mature on the vine long enough to become hard and easy to store.

Both winter and summer squash are indigenous to the Americas, where they were cultivated as far back as 10,000 years ago. Interestingly, squashes are the only members of the Cucurbitaceae family that are thought to be native to North, Central, and South America. They have relatives around the world, such as melons (native to Asia) and cucumbers (native to India).

Equally interesting is the fact that winter squash will interbreed within species, but not species to species, as one might think given their similarities. So for instance, you could breed a butternut and a cheese squash, as they are both C. moschata species, but you could not cross a butternut with a hubbard squash, which is a C. maxima species.