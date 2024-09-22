How Long Does It Take To Cook Spaghetti Squash?

Nutty, slightly sweet, and gloriously gluten-free, spaghetti squash has gradually become a popular, low-carb, and nutrient-dense alternative to grain-based pasta, but making it properly still remains a head-scratcher for many home cooks. We're all ready to load it up with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese, but how long does it take to successfully get the squash to its spaghetti-like state?

Like many vegetables, spaghetti squash can be found in grocery stores year-round, but as a winter squash, it's at its peak from early fall through winter. Long before you're ready to cook, be sure to pick the best of the glowing gourds; opting for a smaller squash with a uniform golden-yellow color will yield the best results. When it comes down to it, there are several ways to cook spaghetti squash, from roasting the vegetable in the oven to using an Instant Pot or steaming in your microwave, but regardless of the method, cooking times will often vary.