How Long Does It Take To Cook Spaghetti Squash?
Nutty, slightly sweet, and gloriously gluten-free, spaghetti squash has gradually become a popular, low-carb, and nutrient-dense alternative to grain-based pasta, but making it properly still remains a head-scratcher for many home cooks. We're all ready to load it up with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese, but how long does it take to successfully get the squash to its spaghetti-like state?
Like many vegetables, spaghetti squash can be found in grocery stores year-round, but as a winter squash, it's at its peak from early fall through winter. Long before you're ready to cook, be sure to pick the best of the glowing gourds; opting for a smaller squash with a uniform golden-yellow color will yield the best results. When it comes down to it, there are several ways to cook spaghetti squash, from roasting the vegetable in the oven to using an Instant Pot or steaming in your microwave, but regardless of the method, cooking times will often vary.
Preparing spaghetti squash before cooking
When making spaghetti squash, each cooking method will require a slightly different preparation. Choosing which method is right for you depends upon your own taste. Do you want the earthier, nuttier flavor that comes from roasting vegetables or do you prefer to steam your squash instead?
With most cooking methods, it's best to start by cutting the squash in half crosswise as opposed to lengthwise. Not only is it easier to cut, but it will also produce longer, pasta-like strands, hence the name "spaghetti" squash. If you're roasting it in the oven, scrape out the seeds (save them to roast later), season with salt and pepper, and place cut side down. When steaming spaghetti squash in the microwave, it's important to score the flesh of the squash before seasoning and place it, cut side down, in a shallow dish with water. For an Instant Pot, you don't even need to cut the squash in half; just pierce it all over with a knife and add a cup of water.
Finding the right cooking time
Because no two spaghetti squashes are exactly alike, the time they spend in your oven (or Instant Pot) will always be a little bit different. Expect a variance in weight, shape, moisture content, and ripeness in each and every squash you make — but with a little patience and a discerning eye, you'll learn how to make it perfectly every time.
When baking, spaghetti squash typically takes around an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas steaming it in the microwave — much like microwaving a potato — will only take 5-10 minutes on full power. Ultimately, because there are so many different elements that can affect how the spaghetti squash is cooked, you are the key to getting the results you want. Check the squash to see if it's knife tender, use a fork to test how easily the flesh is scraped, and be sure to try it. If the texture isn't what you want, cook it for a little bit longer and try it again. After a try or two, you'll discover the perfect texture for your spaghetti squash, depending upon your own tastes and (of course) the size of the squash.