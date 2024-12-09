The Possibilities Are Endless When Stuffing Spaghetti Squash

Known as nature's noodle, spaghetti squash is a culinary chameleon. Its fibrous interior features a mild flavor profile that takes on whatever ingredients are added. This winter squash is related to the acorn squash and zucchini varieties and comes in all shapes and colors ranging from ivory to light orange. It usually grows up to 9 inches long and can weigh around 4 to 8 pounds, making it an excellent option for adding bulk to recipes. It's also a nutrient-dense food that packs vitamin C, manganese, B vitamins, and potassium into a relatively low-calorie serving. As an added bonus, it freezes well, too.

The name comes from the way the flesh of the squash turns into ribbons when shredded. Its unique, noodle-like texture makes it a popular low-carb swap for traditional pasta noodles, but its uses extend far beyond a carb-free take on a classic cheesy baked ziti. Sub out zucchini to make a moist spaghetti squash bread, craft a hearty soup, combine it with chorizo to make a skillet, or roast it with fresh herbs for a simple dinner. But when it comes to a stuffed spaghetti squash, the options for fillings are endless.