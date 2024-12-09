The Possibilities Are Endless When Stuffing Spaghetti Squash
Known as nature's noodle, spaghetti squash is a culinary chameleon. Its fibrous interior features a mild flavor profile that takes on whatever ingredients are added. This winter squash is related to the acorn squash and zucchini varieties and comes in all shapes and colors ranging from ivory to light orange. It usually grows up to 9 inches long and can weigh around 4 to 8 pounds, making it an excellent option for adding bulk to recipes. It's also a nutrient-dense food that packs vitamin C, manganese, B vitamins, and potassium into a relatively low-calorie serving. As an added bonus, it freezes well, too.
The name comes from the way the flesh of the squash turns into ribbons when shredded. Its unique, noodle-like texture makes it a popular low-carb swap for traditional pasta noodles, but its uses extend far beyond a carb-free take on a classic cheesy baked ziti. Sub out zucchini to make a moist spaghetti squash bread, craft a hearty soup, combine it with chorizo to make a skillet, or roast it with fresh herbs for a simple dinner. But when it comes to a stuffed spaghetti squash, the options for fillings are endless.
Spaghetti squash acts as an edible bowl
The neutral flavor of spaghetti squash makes it perfect for stuffing — and its natural shape creates an edible bowl you can eat straight out of the oven. Cheesy stuffed spaghetti squash is a great place to start, with a filling made from mozzarella and fontina cheese, red pepper flakes, spinach, milk, sage, and thyme. Bake a different take on stuffed spaghetti squash with Boursin cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, and garlic. The great thing about a cheesy filling is you can get as bougie as you'd like with a high-end cheese, or simply top the squash with parmesan and garlic for a dressed up dish.
But cheese isn't the only thing you can use for stuffed spaghetti squash. Craft a satisfying dinner by filling your squash with pulled pork, bell peppers, and a drizzle of maple syrup. Give your squash a Mediterranean flair by incorporating olives, artichoke, zucchini, and fresh Italian herbs. Black bean spaghetti squash combines lime and cilantro with corn, beans, chili pepper, jalapeños, and bell peppers. You can even whip up a vegan take on stuffed spaghetti squash with lentils, chickpeas, coriander, turmeric, and za'atar — or add one of the key spices for any Indian dish with a fragrant garam masala.
How do you make stuffed spaghetti squash?
Stuffed spaghetti squash takes about an hour to make when all is said and done, including roasting in the oven for around 45 minutes. It's a light and satisfying meal that won't leave you in a carb haze after finishing your plate. From a hamburger and cheddar cheeseburger-esque topping to a cottage cheese alfredo sauce filling, stuffing your spaghetti squash is as easy as you want to make it.
The first thing you'll do is select the size of spaghetti squash that fits your needs. Then, cut it in half and scoop out the seeds. Most recipes will direct you to coat the inside of the squash with olive oil and a little salt before placing your squash (cut side up) on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Then, it's time to add your filling. Many recipes also suggest baking your stuffed spaghetti squash at 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 40 to 45 minutes, until you can easily scrape off the inside with a fork.