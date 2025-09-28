The Go-To Appliance For Squash Soup As Smooth As Ina Garten's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Luckily for her fans, cooking goddess Ina Garten isn't interested in keeping her secrets to success to herself. She's happy to share her favorite kitchen tools so that you can perfectly recreate her recipes at home. With fall soup season about to be in full swing, one of the brands Ina Garten loves is a must-have for making a smooth roasted butternut squash soup recipe. Garten likes to use a blender; more specifically, the Waring Pro blender. She says this tool is the secret to her daiquiris and butternut squash soup. The two-speed commercial-grade machine is simple but strong, with reviewers espousing how powerful it is.

There's a right time to use a food processor versus a blender, and a high-speed blender can take butternut squash soup to a whole other level by giving it a smooth, pureed texture. This makes it preferable over using a food processor, which will tend to give the soup more of a chunky texture. Additionally, a food processor isn't the best choice for making this type of soup because it's generally not great for anything that is too loose or watery. The food processor bowl can't be filled too high, or you risk liquids seeping out over the sides or through the lid. You'll likely have to make multiple batches of soup to avoid this problem, which takes up more of your time in the kitchen. That makes a blender your best option for making soup.