The Absolute Favorite Beverage Of Every US President

When you hear someone mention what diet the president of the United States follows, the first thing that comes to mind is likely food. But don't forget the drinks. Just as the everyday breakfasts and dinners that presidents ate showed how American food tastes have changed over the centuries, so too have the drinks. And it's interesting to see how attitudes toward alcohol have evolved over the course of 47 administrations.

For example, there were plenty of presidents before the 20th century who preferred not to drink alcohol. But completely teetotal presidents were more common in the 20th and 21st centuries. Since the 2001 inauguration of George W. Bush, for example, every president but one has been teetotal. Earlier presidents liked classic drinks like wine, hard cider, and whiskey (so much whiskey...). However, many 20th-century presidents branched out and started drinking cocktails like Bloody Marys and martinis. Ultra-processed drinks like sodas and Gatorade entered the conversation, too. So, let's look at what each president considered their absolute favorite beverage, starting with Washington and Adams and going all the way up to Biden and Trump.