What Is The Flavor Difference Between An Ale And A Lager?

If a beer expert walks into a brewery, they probably have no issue picking out their favorite drink and knowing which kinds suit their tastes and which ones don't. But to a beer novice, it can be challenging to know where to start when there are so many options. India Pale Ale? Pilsner? Witbier? Kölsch? What are these beverages and what on earth is the difference? To understand brewery lingo, you must first know that most beers belong to one of two categories: ales and lagers.

Pinpointing a specific flavor difference between the two gets complicated, since beers that are both in the same category can taste wildly different from each other. For example, India Pale Ales (IPAs) and Porters are both ales, but IPAs are bold and hoppy with hints of fruits or spices, while Porters are dark and robust, and can be brewed with coffee or chocolate. To understand the differences between ales and lagers, you must understand the differences in how they are made.