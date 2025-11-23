The Minty Cocktail President Theodore Roosevelt Used To Charm His Cabinet

It can be said that many presidents had a favorite boozy drink during their legacies for a multitude of reasons, ranging from simply relaxing to helping take the edge off the presidential stress. For instance, Thomas Jefferson and Warren Harding were avid fans of wine and whiskey, and Grover Cleveland was known to imbibe a gallon of beer nightly. In fact, President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt was known not only for his love of coffee, drinking about 1 gallon daily, but also for his appreciation of the mint julep. It's also said that he would have the herb handy from the White House garden for when the desire called. While he's not the first or last famous face to enjoy mint juleps, the classic cocktail was allegedly so much in his favor that he shared this love with his presidential advisory staff, even if it may have required Roosevelt using mint juleps as a reward to charm his cabinet.

As the story goes, during his presidency, Teddy Roosevelt's advisory board was affectionately known as the Tennis Cabinet. This was due, in part, to how often they engaged in physical activities — such as hiking and, clearly, games of tennis — together. It's believed that Roosevelt was known to treat his cabinet to a mint julep after every tennis match. It's also speculated that the minty beverage was how he convinced them to play tennis, but it's generally accepted that once they started drinking, there would be orders aplenty. No matter the truth, it's agreed that Tennis Cabinet members like James Garfield and Supreme Justice William Henry Moody would often share a mint julep.