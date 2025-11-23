The Minty Cocktail President Theodore Roosevelt Used To Charm His Cabinet
It can be said that many presidents had a favorite boozy drink during their legacies for a multitude of reasons, ranging from simply relaxing to helping take the edge off the presidential stress. For instance, Thomas Jefferson and Warren Harding were avid fans of wine and whiskey, and Grover Cleveland was known to imbibe a gallon of beer nightly. In fact, President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt was known not only for his love of coffee, drinking about 1 gallon daily, but also for his appreciation of the mint julep. It's also said that he would have the herb handy from the White House garden for when the desire called. While he's not the first or last famous face to enjoy mint juleps, the classic cocktail was allegedly so much in his favor that he shared this love with his presidential advisory staff, even if it may have required Roosevelt using mint juleps as a reward to charm his cabinet.
As the story goes, during his presidency, Teddy Roosevelt's advisory board was affectionately known as the Tennis Cabinet. This was due, in part, to how often they engaged in physical activities — such as hiking and, clearly, games of tennis — together. It's believed that Roosevelt was known to treat his cabinet to a mint julep after every tennis match. It's also speculated that the minty beverage was how he convinced them to play tennis, but it's generally accepted that once they started drinking, there would be orders aplenty. No matter the truth, it's agreed that Tennis Cabinet members like James Garfield and Supreme Justice William Henry Moody would often share a mint julep.
Mint juleps have an impressive history
The mint julep has reportedly been around for thousands of years, dating back to the year 900. It's believed that, although it's a popular drink in the South, mint juleps actually have origins in Persia. Originally, juleps were made as rosewater and were considered a remedy for shortness of breath and stomach issues. As it made its way to America, juleps transitioned into being made with herbal mint and sweet water in the 1700s, and started incorporating rum, brandy, and Bourbon as the spirits gained popularity. It's generally believed that Senator Henry Clay introduced Bourbon as the best ingredient, given his heritage as a Virginian and beginning his political career in Kentucky. The mint julep has a long-standing popularity, especially in the state of Kentucky, so it's unsurprising that it would eventually become the official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby and its home, Churchill Downs.
The currently accepted recipe for a traditional mint julep is with fresh mint leaves, simple syrup or sugar, bourbon, and ice. However, other variations may be of interest. Today's famous chefs, including Alton Brown, enjoy a mint julep with a splash of seltzer water. Frequent Kentucky Derby attendee Bobby Flay adds a garnish of lemon, orange, and cherries, elevating the whiskey-based drink with sweet, citrus notes. Whichever variation is your favorite mint julep, just remember that it's traditionally served in a silver metal cup, which not only keeps it frosty but also symbolizes hospitality and refinement.