10 Favorite Meals Of First Families Over The Years
We may picture the president sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, directing from the Situation Room, or hunkering in an undisclosed location, but the White House isn't all about big decisions and international diplomacy — it is also a family home. The First Family lives and eats in the dining room for formal and informal occasions. Some dishes are iconic to the famous residence — like the tasty chocolate chip cookies that were a staple from the White House Executive pastry chef — and have stood the test of time through multiple presidencies. Others were recipes brought from the homes of the presidents and their wives when they came to Washington, D.C.
Whether in the White House kitchen or enjoyed on vacation, these are some of the dishes that the First Families loved. From beloved breakfast and brunch dishes to elaborate meals served to guests, these meals kept the First Families fed. Many were recipes made by members of the First Families before and after they were on the political world stage. They often incorporated ingredients and culinary styles from their home states, even bringing in new traditions to America's house. A few were passed down through the generations before finding their way to the White House kitchen and cookbooks.
George Washington loved hoecakes for breakfast
The first First Family enjoyed hoecakes, similar to modern day basic buttermilk pancakes, for breakfast. But this Colonial-era version is made with cornmeal and yeast, which gives them a distinct flavor and texture. They had to sit overnight to rise, then were mixed with water to create a batter. This was put on a hot skillet or griddle, and flipped with a spatula to get both sides cooked. Washington liked them with butter and honey drizzled over the top.
It was one of the Washingtons' favorite dishes and enjoyed by all those who visited them at Mount Vernon. Today, you can visit Mount Vernon to see how the Washingtons lived and where the kitchen staff cooked up George and Martha's morning hoecakes. The recipes shared at Mount Vernon are from cookbooks that Martha Washington would have used. Two of them, a 1765 edition of "The Art of Cookery" and a manuscript cookbook, are both preserved by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.
Thomas Jefferson is responsible for mac and cheese
Thomas Jefferson is credited with bringing ice cream to the United States, but the third President also loved his mac and cheese. He wrote down a recipe for it himself, which he called nouilly á maccaroni. The recipe is among Jefferson's notes and papers. Other members of his family had recipes with milk and cheese that resembled the dish we all know and enjoy today. The majority of the credit for mastering this dish, however, belongs to James Hemings, an enslaved chef in Jefferson's household. Hemings learned culinary techniques while in France with Jefferson, then brought this knowledge back to the U.S., where he cooked for top political figures of the day.
Visitors to Monticello, the president's home in Virginia, got to try plenty of new and interesting foods, including macaroni and cheese. While this dish is practically everywhere now, back in Jefferson's day, it didn't have the same cult following. A scholar and farmer, he also grew many species of vegetables, fruits, and herbs in the Monticello gardens. Breakfast at Monticello was pretty simple and often included pastries, breakfast meats, a version of porridge, and coffee and tea.
Rutherford B. Hayes enjoyed corn fritter
Lucy Webb Hayes, the wife of the 19th President Rutherford B. Hayes, was known to be a great cook and many of her recipes survived. The First Lady whipped up a mean corn fritter — one of President Hayes' favorites. You can replicate using her own recipe, which includes grated corn, milk or butter, and a pinch of salt. Egg and flour hold the fritters together. The First Lady also made cornbread and corn soup, which she called a "very good soup" in her recipe card.
The Hayes occupied the White House in the late 1870s, a decade after the end of the Civil War. During this time, people shifted from rural America to urban areas. Lucy Webb Hayes was known for her gracious role as a hostess, often putting together extensive dining and social engagements at the White House. It's unlikely that she undertook much of the cooking herself, but she brought along their cook, Winnie Monroe, who had made dishes for the Hayes family back when they lived in Spiegel Grove. This home is now serves as the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum.
FDR gobbled up scrambled eggs made by Eleanor
Two of Franklin D. Roosevelt's favorite foods were simple scrambled eggs and fish chowder. But it was scrambled eggs and "brains" made by his wife Eleanor Roosevelt that got the most attention. The brains actually referred to the sharp minds at the dining table, namely the Supreme Court justices. She would pull up a chafing dish alongside the table every Sunday night and whip up some scrambled eggs for her husband and visitors.
Other food served at the White House when FDR was President was rumored to be pretty terrible. During the Great Depression, it's possible that the Roosevelts were keeping things simple in the kitchen out of solidarity. But the untrained cook may have had something to do with it. Either way, food in the White House during FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt wasn't much to write home about. The intellect, however, was beyond compare, so we can only assume that the First Family kept their focus on the brains rather than the eggs.
Harry and Bess Truman kept things simple with cornbread and Ozark pudding
Some of the Missouri-born's President's favorites were cornbread with Missouri sorghum or meatloaf. In one of Bess Truman's recipes, she used a beef and pork mixture, crossing out veal from the original typed version. Worcestershire sauce and chili sauce added zing, while bread crumbs and eggs helped bind the mixture together. Truman's recipe suggests bacon on top for extra flavor, but the version that the Trumans ate likely didn't have this extra ingredient, since she had crossed out the entire line on her recipe card. Mrs. Truman also made a tasty Ozark pudding with apples and nuts.
According to the President Truman's diary entries, he didn't enjoy staying at the White House on his own and eating elaborate meals. Instead, the Trumans preferred to keep things simple. You can visit their home in Independence, Missouri and see Bess' kitchen. If you can't make it all the way to the Midwest, take a virtual tour instead.
Dwight D. Eisenhower made beef stew
Dwight D. Eisenhower loved a hearty meal, so it's not surprising that some of the favorites of this First Family were stick-to-your-ribs kinds of dishes. But while Mamie Eisenhower didn't grow up cooking in the kitchen and had to learn once she was married — Ike loved to cook. Along with fishing and sports, cooking was one of his favorite hobbies and he made everything from trout to soups and stews to corn pudding. The First Lady handled a lot of the desserts.
The Eisenhowers loved beef stew and even made it in bulk for their guests. Ike's version serves 60 people and calls for 20 pounds of meat. He adapted it for the family table and provided a recipe for a 6-person serving as well. The recipe was published in newspapers so that the curious reader could know how to cook like Ike.
The Kennedys loved New England classics
Suffering from stomach issues throughout his life, John F. Kennedy wasn't the most enthusiastic eater of the U.S. Presidents. But he still had a few favorites, along with his wife, Jackie. JFK liked simple fare like soup and sandwiches for lunch. Naturally, a New England fish chowder was at the top of his favorites list.
JFK and Jackie also loved waffles for breakfast while at the White House. Their version used cake flour instead of all-purpose flour, which helped keep things extra light and fluffy. Whipped egg whites incorporated even more air into the batter. In some places, Jackie signed the recipe while in others, it's attributed to the Kennedy family. It was so popular that newspapers and magazines asked to reprint it for readers. The tasty waffles recipe also has a place in the U.S. National Archives.
LBJ and Lady Bird hosted massive barbecues
Lyndon B. Johnson became the 36th President of the United States after JFK was assassinated. Both he and his wife, Lady Bird, unexpectedly became the First Family. Johnson had dreamed of being a Texas cattle rancher, even purchasing 400 head of registered Hereford cattle, which he maintained throughout his political career. A lot of the food that he enjoyed and served to guests focused on Texas-style barbecue.
The Johnsons often hosted groups at the White House as well as their ranch in Stonewall, Texas. He had worked on renovating this property, which had been in his family since 1951 when he was a senator. Visitors to the LBJ ranch often got to enjoy spicy deer sausage and eggs, plus toast and fruit. This hearty breakfast was one of the President's favorites. The Johnsons were also famous for hosting elaborate barbecues at the ranch and the White House. Meat was the highlight and the Johnsons marked important political milestones, such as his 1964 election and his announcement that he would not seek reelection in 1968, with ribs.
Gerald R. Ford was a fan of pot roast and cabbage
President from 1974 to 1977, Gerald R. Ford liked to eat pot roast with red cabbage. His wife, Betty Ford, kept hearty dishes on the menu at the White House, including plenty of Midwest fare. Ford was born in Omaha, Nebraska and later moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Betty Ford was a native of Chicago, Illinois but also grew up in Grand Rapids. When they came to the White House, the Fords didn't go over the top with extravagant ingredients or culinary techniques most of the time. For dessert, the President favored a bowl of butter pecan ice cream.
Henry Haller, the White House Executive Chef, shared the Ford's favorite pot roast recipe in his book, "The White House Family Cookbook." Haller was in charge of the dishes coming out of the White House kitchen from 1966 to 1987, including the years when Ford was President. You can make your own version at home, adding extras like seasonings and even coffee – a secret addition your pot roast is missing.
Ronald Reagan like simple fare and jelly beans (of course)
Reagan is famous for keeping his all time favorite dessert, jelly beans, around the White House while President (his preferred flavor was licorice). But apart from this sweet snack, the Reagans also enjoyed staples like burgers, apples, and brownies, which Nancy Reagan shared in a recipe column.
Reagan enjoyed his burgers tomato-free, however, since the topping was one that he disliked. We're guessing that this President with the all-American charm kept to classics like ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Away from entertaining foreign heads of state and dignitaries at the White House, the Reagans had the best times over simple dishes with family and friends. In a cookbook, "Informal Evenings at the White House," Nancy shared her recipes for macaroni and cheese and hamburger soup — two popular choices with the First Family. Nancy was also fond of desserts, sharing numerous recipes that'd she'd often sample in the White House kitchen before big events and gatherings.