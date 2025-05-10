10 Favorite Meals Of First Families Over The Years

We may picture the president sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, directing from the Situation Room, or hunkering in an undisclosed location, but the White House isn't all about big decisions and international diplomacy — it is also a family home. The First Family lives and eats in the dining room for formal and informal occasions. Some dishes are iconic to the famous residence — like the tasty chocolate chip cookies that were a staple from the White House Executive pastry chef — and have stood the test of time through multiple presidencies. Others were recipes brought from the homes of the presidents and their wives when they came to Washington, D.C.

Whether in the White House kitchen or enjoyed on vacation, these are some of the dishes that the First Families loved. From beloved breakfast and brunch dishes to elaborate meals served to guests, these meals kept the First Families fed. Many were recipes made by members of the First Families before and after they were on the political world stage. They often incorporated ingredients and culinary styles from their home states, even bringing in new traditions to America's house. A few were passed down through the generations before finding their way to the White House kitchen and cookbooks.