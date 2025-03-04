Abraham Lincoln's Favorite Drink Was A Refreshing Yet Surprising Choice

For the president of the United States, drinking alcohol is a tricky balancing act. Barack Obama famously shared beers with professor Henry Louis Gates and police officer Sergeant James Crowley to discuss systemic racism. George Washington ordered a staggering amount of Madeira wine over his lifetime and operated one of the country's largest distilleries (at the time), but he seems to have enjoyed booze in moderation. As for Abraham Lincoln, his favorite drink is reported to have been water. That's right: Though he worked with two of America's future presidents who loved their booze – Andrew Johnson and Ulysses S. Grant – Lincoln seems to have barely touched alcohol, according to both historians and his own friends.

Although some writers have dubbed Lincoln one of our driest presidents, he has competition. While Rutherford B. Hayes's wife, Lucy, was nicknamed "Lemonade Lucy" for banning alcohol from the White House, Hayes himself drank a little. Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both reported to be complete teetotalers, with Trump joking that abstinence from alcohol is "one of my only good traits."

In Lincoln's case, he seems to have more or less pretended to sip wine or beer at social events, but according to his assistant and private secretary, John Hay, Lincoln almost exclusively drank water while in the White House, not for moral reasons, but simply because he didn't care for wine or spirits. That's not to say Lincoln never drank in his lifetime, however.