Why Diet Coke Drinkers Have Very Specific Container Preferences

For decades, from No-Cal to zero sugar sodas to Diet Coke, proud soda connoisseurs have claimed that they can easily tell the difference between not only bottled or canned soft drinks, but beverages from specific fast-food establishments. American drag queen Delta Work even stated (via YouTube) that she believes only Jack in the Box and McDonald's have "pride in the product" that they're serving in their fountain drink machines, and that she can very clearly tell the difference between each interpretation of Diet Coke.

This is actually a very real phenomenon. Soda provides a different taste based on the way it is packaged, usually because of the container. Diet Coke in an aluminum can is a popular choice, and its metallic taste may be the reason it sticks out from others. It is believed that the polymer coating on the inside of the can may shift the beverage's taste to something lighter and easier to consume than bottled Diet Coke. While plastic and glass bottles are not prepared with a polymer coating, the acetaldehyde chemical found in plastic soda bottles could potentially change the taste of a soda once in the hands of a consumer.