Espresso Beans Can Make Your Chocolate Desserts Richer And More Flavorful, But Only If You Do This

The combination of espresso and chocolate can be considered a match made in dessert heaven. What's not to like about an indulgent espresso chocolate cake? The aroma and robust notes from the espresso paired with a rich and decadent chocolate make for a divine treat like no other. That said, to experience the best of both worlds, there is one non-negotiable tip that brings out more flavor and makes for a beautifully balanced dessert: crushing the espresso beans first.

When you crush the espresso beans, it helps unlock all the hidden flavors in them. You can then infuse these flavors into a glaze or frosting by simmering it with heavy cream (or a dairy-free swap to keep things animal-free) and allowing the mixture to sit for up to 20 minutes for the best results. Keep in mind that overexposure of the flavorful compounds in coffee to oxygen will diminish the aromatic qualities, resulting in a much stunted flavor.

There is also a science behind why and how grinding the espresso beans helps release more flavor. When the beans are ground, it increases the surface area, which further helps the flavor-imparting compounds to be extracted and infuse their presence into every bite (and sip). On the other hand, if you use whole beans, you will be missing out on so much more coffee-forward flavors that will elevate your chocolatey indulgence. But before you start, make sure to use a coffee of superior quality, because we're all about quality over anything when it comes to food.