You Just Need One Ingredient To Turn Any Chocolate Cake Into An Espresso Chocolate Cake

There are two kinds of people: those who think that chocolate cake deserves to have its own food group and those who are apprehensive of the rich dessert because they vividly remember when the kid from "Matilda" was forced to finish a mountain of it. If you're the former, you've come to the right place, because it's a chocolate cake party up in here. And the special guest is none other than the pleasantly bitter espresso powder, which intensifies the cake's chocolate flavor. You don't have to brew a shot of espresso using the best store-bought espresso beans to upgrade the classically sweet cake, though we don't see why not. You have two options to easily make an espresso chocolate cake: You could blend espresso powder into the batter before baking for a fuller flavor, or treat it as an indulgent addition to the frosting, or both, of course.

To add espresso powder to the cake itself, cream butter in a stand mixer, taking care to stop every now and then to dust in some sugar to really tie it all together. Then, use condensed milk to whip up the silkiest buttercream frosting. Stir in vanilla bean paste and instant espresso afterward to deepen the cocoa powder's flavor, and sneak a few fingerfuls of the frosting here and there (highly recommended) to taste test. Generously slather the finished product onto your espresso chocolate cake for a smooth, silky texture and a sweet, slightly toasted undertone. And if you want to ditch the simplicity and go for a grander route, you totally can, too.