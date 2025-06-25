Almost everything tastes better with chocolate. Whether you're a fan of white, milk, or dark chocolate, there are many ways to pair the delicious candy with other flavors. When it comes to dark chocolate, bold flavors like coffee bring out an exquisite taste, but specifically espresso pairs well with this chocolate. Cacao beans and coffee beans are processed in similar ways, which might make this pairing work well together. However, if you're buying dark chocolate to try this mix, be sure to avoid this brand.

Chocolate and coffee is no new combination, as people have found many ways to incorporate chocolate into their cup of joe. Dark chocolate and espresso have many things in common, the biggest being their flavor profiles. The nutty and intense notes of both the chocolate and espresso are what help the two complement each other. The bolder the coffee, the darker the chocolate you should go with. For medium roast, milk chocolate pairs well, and for light roast, white chocolate pairs best. While you can eat dark chocolate with other types of coffee, nothing will compare to the taste the espresso will provide.