Elevate The Flavor Of Store-Bought Frosting With This Ingredient You Probably Already Have

Using other at-home additions can change the appearance, taste, and consistency of frosting in a can, making it a versatile pantry staple. Espresso pairs well with chocolate because its bitterness enhances cocoa flavor, but it can also pair well with vanilla and fruit-flavored frostings as well.

Adding espresso powder to your frosting can elevate the taste, but you may want to switch up the consistency of your frosting as well. Many people aren't fans of the heaviness of store-bought frosting and prefer a lighter texture. Making your own whipped cream and mixing it into store-bought frosting can help create a lighter texture and boost your total frosting volume, making it easier for a single can of frosting to cover a large cake. If you're using cream cheese frosting, you can also use this hack — adding both whipped cream and espresso can transform store-bought frosting, yielding a decadent, light, complex flavor.

If you're happy with the texture and sweetness of espresso-boosted store-bought frosting but want to add a little more flavor, try mixing berries (fresh or freeze-dried) into your store-bought frosting. The combination of coffee and fruit may sound surprising, but trust us — the sweet and bitter flavors complement one another. Blend your berries into a puree before adding to the frosting for a smooth mixing process. Blending fresh pineapple and/or toasted coconut into your frosting can bring a tropical twist that's perfect for topping summer desserts.