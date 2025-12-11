10 Popular Chain Restaurants With The Best Pork Chops, According To Reviews

Pork chops often get overlooked at chain restaurants in favor of flashier picks like steaks and seafood. In fact, many people aren't even aware that certain chains have pork chops on the menu. For example, did you know that The Waffle House offers pork chops as both a breakfast and dinner dish? Many popular steakhouse chains also offer chops on the menu, and there are even a few Italian chains where you can get your fix. So, the real question is: which chains do them best? According to reviews, there are some pretty strong contenders.

If you're a fan of pork chops like I am, there are probably a few key things you look for when ordering them at a restaurant. First, the meat should be tender and juicy, because there's nothing worse than a dried-out pork chop with the consistency of leather. Then there's the flavor. It should taste fresh and never-frozen, and the seasoning should enhance the natural porky flavor without drowning it out. I'm also a big fan of sauce on chops — especially something mustard-based, slightly fruity, or with a boozy kick to it.

So which chain restaurants tick all those boxes? A few came to mind for me, but I also wanted to see what the general consensus is, so I took to the internet to see which popular chain restaurants consistently get noted for their pork chops. I looked at discussions on forums like Reddit, shout-outs on food blogs, and reviews on social media platforms. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chain restaurants that serve the absolute best pork chops.