10 Popular Chain Restaurants With The Best Pork Chops, According To Reviews
Pork chops often get overlooked at chain restaurants in favor of flashier picks like steaks and seafood. In fact, many people aren't even aware that certain chains have pork chops on the menu. For example, did you know that The Waffle House offers pork chops as both a breakfast and dinner dish? Many popular steakhouse chains also offer chops on the menu, and there are even a few Italian chains where you can get your fix. So, the real question is: which chains do them best? According to reviews, there are some pretty strong contenders.
If you're a fan of pork chops like I am, there are probably a few key things you look for when ordering them at a restaurant. First, the meat should be tender and juicy, because there's nothing worse than a dried-out pork chop with the consistency of leather. Then there's the flavor. It should taste fresh and never-frozen, and the seasoning should enhance the natural porky flavor without drowning it out. I'm also a big fan of sauce on chops — especially something mustard-based, slightly fruity, or with a boozy kick to it.
So which chain restaurants tick all those boxes? A few came to mind for me, but I also wanted to see what the general consensus is, so I took to the internet to see which popular chain restaurants consistently get noted for their pork chops. I looked at discussions on forums like Reddit, shout-outs on food blogs, and reviews on social media platforms. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chain restaurants that serve the absolute best pork chops.
1. Perry's Famous Pork Chop at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
While several chain restaurants offer pork chops on their menus, few are renowned specifically for the dish. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has built a solid reputation on the back of its aptly named Perry's Famous Pork Chop. It's easy to see why people love it — the chop arrives at your table, towering on a sizzling-hot cast-iron plate, and features Midwest pork that's been cured, roasted, and slowly smoked. It's beautifully caramelized and supple inside.
It's hard to exaggerate how much people love this dish. "Omg I swear by this meal," said one fan on a Facebook post. "If I'm ever offered a last meal this would 100% be it." Diners love that you get three different cuts in one dish and that the meat is wonderfully smoky and well-seasoned. Many also comment on how perfectly executed it is, like one Reddit user who said, "That pork chop is so tender you could cut it w[ith] a spoon." You may need to take leftovers home, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as some say it tastes even better the next day.
If you want the full Perry's Famous Pork Chop experience, swing by for dinner, when you can get a full portion that's carved right at your table and served with homemade apple sauce. On Sunday evenings, you can opt for the three-course pork chop supper with soup or salad, whipped potatoes, and dessert. There's also a Friday lunch special that features a smaller portion of the chop with whipped potatoes, applesauce, and bread. In addition, Perry's ships its famous pork chops across the U.S.
2. Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar focuses mainly on USDA Prime steaks and wine. But if you're not in the mood for beef, many say the Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop is a great stand-in. At 20 ounces per serving, it's meatier than some of the steaks on the menu, and it comes bathed in a tangy Creole-mustard glaze and resting on a bed of sautéed apples and jicama. It's only available on the dinner menu, which makes sense considering it's a pretty hefty dish.
There are a few things that Fleming's does to ensure you're getting the juiciest, most flavorful pork chops. For starters, the extra-thick cut prevents the meat from drying out too quickly. The bone also helps insulate the meat and adds a rich, buttery flavor as the bone marrow cooks out. Plus, apples and pork are a perfect pairing because the fruit's sweetness complements the meat's slightly sweet, umami flavor and the glaze's acidic notes.
Diners have great things to say about the Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop at Fleming's, with many commenting on how delicious it tastes and how juicy the meat is. It's even managed to impress diners who aren't die-hard pork chop fans. For example, one reviewer said on Facebook, "We ordered the pork chop for the first time at Fleming's. It was so freaking good. I usually don't order pork when I go out, but I would totally order this again."
3. Cowboy Pork Chops at LongHorn Steakhouse
If you're craving pork chops but don't want to spend a mint at a high-end restaurant, LongHorn Steakhouse is a great choice. The Cowboy Pork Chops will only set you back about $20, and you get two decent-sized pork chops, seasoned and seared. They also come with your choice of two sides, like broccoli, mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, a loaded baked potato, or mac and cheese. Even better, you can opt to have your pork chops coated in a Parmesan crust.
The Cowboy Pork Chops are boneless and center-cut, meaning they come from the center of the loin. Some chefs say the loin is the best cut for pork steaks because it's meaty without too much fat, and the mild flavor means it takes to seasoning well. LongHorn uses both seasoning and finishing sauces to amp up the flavor, though you can ask for your chops without them if you prefer just the pure taste of the pork.
For those who've tried LongHorn's pork chops in the past and didn't find them particularly memorable, you may want to give them a try again. According to an employee on TikTok, the chain recently changed the dish. It now includes two thick pork chops instead of three thinner ones, and that makes a big difference. "It's a lot juicier. It's tender. I'm flabbergasted," they said. Another reviewer on TikTok said, "They cut pretty tender and have a nice crisp char on the outside ... good flavor."
4. Bisteca de Porco at Fogo de Chão
Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is all about free-flowing, fire-kissed meats that servers slice off giant sword-like skewers right at your table. It's famous for its picanha steak cooked with the juicy fat cap on, but there are plenty of other options that carnivores will absolutely adore. One that many diners say you shouldn't sleep on is the Bisteca de Porco, a double bone-in pork chop that takes two days to prepare before it makes its way to your table.
The Bisteca de Porco starts with a double pork cut, meaning there are two bones in the chop instead of just one. The meat is marinated in fresh herbs, roasted garlic, and lime zest for a full 48 hours to lock in all those flavors. Then the chop is skewered and slowly grilled over open flames until it has a nice caramelized crust. You can order it as a single entrée, which includes about 8 to 10 ounces of meat, or go for the Full Churrasco experience and order as much as you like.
You might not expect spectacular pork chops from an all-you-can-eat steakhouse, but diners say Fogo de Chão nails it on so many levels. One diner posted an honest review on YouTube that called out some of the chain's other meats for being slightly dry and bland, but highly praised the pork chop. "Wow, this is nicely seasoned, " they said. "Nicely crispy, little fattiness." Others say it's oh-so juicy and definitely one of the standouts.
5. Pork Chop Dinner at Waffle House
It's hard to find a chain restaurant that's more beloved in the South than The Waffle House. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this is the spot to go when you have a hankering for diner-style fare like eggs, hash browns, waffles, and even pork chops. If it's the latter you're after, you have two choices: the pork chop and eggs breakfast or the pork chop dinner. Both come with toast or a biscuit and your choice of sides like hash browns or grits, and the breakfast dish also comes with eggs.
One of the great things about The Waffle House is that most meals are customizable with a range of tasty toppings, and the pork chops are no exception. For example, an employee on Reddit said, "A lot of my customers [get] them smothered and capped and rave about it." For those who aren't familiar with the lingo, "smothered" means topped with sautéed onions, and "capped" means topped with grilled mushrooms. You can also get them "covered" with melted cheese, "peppered" with jalapeños, and "topped" with chili.
The Waffle House has legions of fans who can't get enough of the pork chops. One regular took to TikTok to declare their love for the dish, saying they love the seasoning and the fact that they've never had a dry pork chop there. "I'll never stop eating Waffle House pork chops," they declared. People also love that the chops are reasonably priced, considering they come with sides, and that they're versatile. You can have them plain, dress them up, or even make yourself a pork chop sandwich.
6. Heritage Pork Chop at Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is an upscale steakhouse chain that specializes in grilled meats. The steaks are popular choices, but if you're looking for something a bit different, the Heritage Pork Chop comes highly recommended by numerous diners. It's a double-bone pork chop that clocks in at 16 ounces, so you know you're getting a pretty substantial hunk of meat. It's grilled, so you get a nice char on the outside, and it's served with a side of apricot-horseradish chutney that adds sweetness and a touch of heat.
There aren't too many chain restaurants that serve heritage pork on the menu, so Morton's wins points for that. Heritage pigs are typically raised in pastures instead of cages, and many heritage pig farmers avoid using antibiotics and hormones. The meat tends to be fattier than other commercial breeds, and many say it's far more flavorful. You may want to try the chop on its own to see for yourself, but give the apricot chutney a try too, as many say it pairs beautifully with the pork.
The pork chop at Morton's makes a great impression on diners, many of whom say it's one of their go-to favorites. One fan commented on an Instagram post, "Most underrated thing on the whole menu." Overall, people think it's pretty flawless. The only downside is that it doesn't come with sides (other than the chutney), but you can always order accompaniments like creamed spinach, lobster mac and cheese, or the smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes.
7. Prime Pork Chops at Saltgrass Steak House
Texas-based chain Saltgrass Steak House takes inspiration from the way ranchers used to cook over open fires while driving their Longhorn cattle along the Saltgrass Trail. The menu is very meat-centric with a wide variety of steaks, as well as chicken and pork dishes. The Prime Pork Chops are a pretty sweet deal because you get not one, but two bone-in, seven-ounce pork chops with your choice of soup or salad and a side, like broccoli, mashed potatoes, or sweet potato fries.
Another attractive aspect of the Prime Pork Chops is that you can get them either plain or bourbon-glazed. I'm a firm believer that bourbon makes pork chops infinitely better thanks to its sweet and smoky notes, and many reviewers agree that the bourbon-glazed pork chops are absolutely delicious. If you're not a fan of bourbon, but want to jazz up your plain chops, you can ask to have them smothered the same way Saltgrass does the steaks with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic butter.
Saltgrass gets some pretty big praise for its pork chops, with many diners saying they even outshine the steaks. A reviewer on TikTok described them as, "So thick, juicy, and full of flavor ... hands down the best I've had anywhere." Others have noted that they're delicious every time, which is exactly what you want from a chain restaurant — a consistently reliable dish that you know you can go back to time after time and expect it will be just as good.
8. Tuscan-grilled Pork Chop at Carrabba's Italian Grill
With over 200 locations across the country, it's clear that Carrabba's Italian Grill is pretty popular. The chain often gets shouted out for its pizzas, pastas, and meat dishes. The Tuscan-grilled Pork Chop is a fan favorite for its heartiness and vibrant flavors. The meat is basted in a mix of olive oil and herbs, then grilled to give it a nice char and hints of smokiness. People love that you can also customize the dish to your liking.
The standard pork chop comes with salad and your choice of side, like garlic mashed potatoes, penne pomodoro, or French fries. For an extra charge, you can upgrade your sides to rosemary Parmesan fries, spaghetti bolognese, or fettuccine Alfredo. You can also top your pork chop with a variety of sauces, including spicy Sicilian butter, Marsala sauce with mushrooms, Bryan topping (goat cheese with sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and lemon butter), or Ardente sauce (gorgonzola, tomatoes, and basil). And if you're feeling extra hungry, you can double up on the pork chops.
Fans of Carrabba's pork chops love that they're thick and infused with flavor. The marinade gives the meat a slight herbaceous flavor, and the grill creates a nice crust, while keeping the interior extra juicy. The optional sauces and toppings are also a nice touch if you want to kick things up a notch. Keep an eye out for seasonal pork chop dishes too, as they tend to get great reviews. Past sauces have included maple brown butter and bacon fig jam.
9. Grilled Pork Chops at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is many people's go-to spot when they want a decent steak dinner that won't break the bank. You can't go wrong with one of the hand-cuts, like the chain's best-selling sirloin steak. However, many diners say you'd be remiss not to give the Grilled Pork Chops a try, too. They come either as a single or double order of boneless chops with peppercorn sauce and your choice of two sides, like a baked potato, house salad, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, or Texas chili. A single pork chop meal runs about $18 (depending on location), and the double isn't much more at about $21.
According to many diners, Texas Roadhouse's pork chops are excellent. One reviewer on TikTok said, "Hands down the BEST pork chops ever! And that peppercorn sauce, OMG give me a gallon of that stuff!" Of course, purists can have them plain in all their juicy glory with or without seasoning. And for those who want to go beyond the peppercorn sauce, you can smother your chops with mushrooms and onions, and add blue cheese crumbles. You can also add grilled shrimp or ribs to the dish if you're feeling extra fancy.
Methodology
To track down the very best chain restaurant pork chops, I scoured the internet for reviews from real diners on food blogs, social media platforms, and forums. I wanted to make sure that the info I was gathering was up to date, so I only looked at reviews from within the past year. After all, chains can change recipes and quality can go downhill over time, so the more current the reviews, the better the chances you (and I) have of having the same great experiences today.
Some of the criteria I noted included out-of-this-world flavor and great execution, with the outside seared to perfection while keeping the meat inside tender and juicy. Value for money also came up often, particularly regarding the size and quality of the meat and whether the chops came with side dishes. Based on the reviews, these are the chains where you can expect to get some seriously good pork chops.