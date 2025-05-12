The Absolute Best Pork Chops Start With A Bourbon Marinade

The main components of almost any marinade are acid, sugar, salt, oil, and aromatics. The acid is covered with your bourbon, but you can add a little vinegar or even some citrus. Just don't go too heavy, so that it overpowers the flavor. As mentioned, brown sugar is a good sweet base, and it dissolves easily in any liquid, but honey or maple syrup also work well with this technique. For salt, you can dissolve sea salt or table salt, but more liquid, like soy sauce, is another great choice. Depending on the pork chops you're working with, they're probably fatty enough that you don't need to add extra fat (oil), but a little olive oil will impart a bit of flavor and help tenderize them. As for aromatics, garlic is an obvious choice, but a bit of ginger can be nice. Or toss in some herbs, like rosemary, thyme, or a simple mix of dried Italian herbs.

Your chops should marinate for at least an hour, but up to eight hours or so is okay. You just don't want to leave them in the fridge so long that the proteins begin to fully break down from the acid and salt. You can use the same cooking technique you'd normally use. Although, as with any marinade, you don't want to cook it too hot (especially in a skillet) because the sugars could get over-caramelized and burn.

When it comes to what whiskey to use, there may be some bourbons you should leave on the shelf (for strictly drinking purposes). With a marinade, however, pretty much anything will work. And, if you're sipping and marinating simultaneously, there are some bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying that easily and inexpensively cover all your bases.